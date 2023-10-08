College football scores, updates: Caleb Williams, No. 9 USC hold on to beat Arizona in triple OT thriller

We've had another wild day of college football.

And the nightcap may have been the best show of the night, with No. 9 USC needing to rally from 17 points down to outlast Arizona 43-41 in triple overtime.

USC QB and reigning Heisman Trophy winner stretched the ball just beyond the pylon for the winning score in the third OT in Los Angeles.

With four ranked vs. ranked matchups, there was plenty opportunity for drama and the marquee early game delivered in every way possible. In the end, the Red River Rivalry was decided in the final seconds as Dillon Gabriel led No. 12 Oklahoma on a 75-yard drive to beat No. 3 Texas, 34-30.

Then, later, No. 25 Louisville delivered an upset of its own and stayed undefeated with a 33-20 win over No. 10 Notre Dame. It's a crippling loss for the Irish, who are now almost assuredly out of the College Football Playoff with two losses.

Out West, UCLA flexed some defensive muscle in stifling Cameron Ward and No. 13 Washington State, topping the previously undefeated Cougars, 25-17. And Deion Sanders' Colorado team bounced back from back-to-back losses with a dramatic 27-24 win at Arizona State after kicking the winning field goal with 12 seconds left.

And in an even more dramatic finish, Georgia Tech upset No. 17 Miami 23-20 after one of the all-time coaching blunders by the Hurricanes in the final minute.

In the SEC, No. 23 LSU got a vital win on the road at No. 21 Missouri in a wild shootout and Alabama kept its positive momentum in a crucial SEC West road game at Texas A&M, holding off a late Aggies rally to win 26-20. In the SEC East, Georgia finally looked like the No. 1 team in the country in a blowout win over No. 20 Kentucky.