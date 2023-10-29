College football scores, updates: Arizona caps night with upset over No. 11 Oregon State

It's the time of year where top teams are on upset alert as the season can change drastically with just one result, and the day was bookended with two upsets of top 15 teams. In the early window, No. 6 Oklahoma's undefeated season ended as unranked Kansas knocked off the Sooners for the first time since 1997.

And in a late-night Pac-12 tilt, unranked Arizona knocked off No. 11 Oregon State 27-24 to hand the Beavers their second loss of the season.

Two highly ranked teams that avoided disaster were No. 10 Penn State surviving against Indiana and No. 5 Washington escaping against Stanford, proving that upsets can emerge where we least expect them. Elsewhere, Oregon made a big statement with a 35-6 win over Utah and No. 1 Georgia took care of business against Florida.