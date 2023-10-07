College football scores, updates: Alabama vs. Texas A&M, Washington State at UCLA and more

We've got another fun day of college football.

There are four ranked vs. ranked matchups Saturday and the marquee early game delivered in every way possible. In the end, the Red River Showdown was decided in the final seconds as Dillon Gabriel led No. 12 Oklahoma on a 75-yard drive to beat No. 3 Texas, 34-30.

Additionally, there are some really intriguing SEC matchups on the schedule Saturday, including No. 11 Alabama's trip to College Station to face Texas A&M and top-ranked Georgia hosting undefeated Kentucky. Not to mention there are teams like No. 9 USC (vs. Arizona), No. 10 Notre Dame (at No. 25 Louisville) and No. 13 Washington State (at UCLA) in potentially tricky spots.

Here's what else we're watching today:

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -1.5 | Total: 46.5

Is this Alabama team starting to establish an identity? Since the loss to Texas and the eye-opening performance at USF, Alabama has really started to heavily lean on its running game and defense to win games. Texas A&M endured a miserable 5-7 record in 2022 and then had an ugly loss at Miami in Week 2 of this season. Since then, Jimbo Fisher’s team has responded nicely with three consecutive wins. The Aggies lost starting QB Conner Weigman in the Auburn win, but backup Max Johnson has played well when he’s not turning the ball over.

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: UGA -14.5 | Total: 48.5

Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, has won 22 consecutive games overall and 32 straight regular-season games. However, the Bulldogs have not been quite so dominant in the early going of the 2023 season. Kentucky is 5-0 and ranked No. 20 in the country. Through four weeks, the Wildcats looked shaky at times playing lower-level competition. Last week, though, Kentucky played its best game of the year by blasting Florida behind a monster performance from Ray Davis. Will that strong effort carry over enough to put an upset scare into top-ranked Georgia?