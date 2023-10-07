College football scores, updates: Alabama vs. Texas A&M, Washington State at UCLA and more
We've got another fun day of college football.
There are four ranked vs. ranked matchups Saturday and the marquee early game delivered in every way possible. In the end, the Red River Showdown was decided in the final seconds as Dillon Gabriel led No. 12 Oklahoma on a 75-yard drive to beat No. 3 Texas, 34-30.
Additionally, there are some really intriguing SEC matchups on the schedule Saturday, including No. 11 Alabama's trip to College Station to face Texas A&M and top-ranked Georgia hosting undefeated Kentucky. Not to mention there are teams like No. 9 USC (vs. Arizona), No. 10 Notre Dame (at No. 25 Louisville) and No. 13 Washington State (at UCLA) in potentially tricky spots.
Here's what else we're watching today:
No. 11 Alabama at Texas A&M
Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -1.5 | Total: 46.5
Is this Alabama team starting to establish an identity? Since the loss to Texas and the eye-opening performance at USF, Alabama has really started to heavily lean on its running game and defense to win games. Texas A&M endured a miserable 5-7 record in 2022 and then had an ugly loss at Miami in Week 2 of this season. Since then, Jimbo Fisher’s team has responded nicely with three consecutive wins. The Aggies lost starting QB Conner Weigman in the Auburn win, but backup Max Johnson has played well when he’s not turning the ball over.
No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia
Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: UGA -14.5 | Total: 48.5
Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, has won 22 consecutive games overall and 32 straight regular-season games. However, the Bulldogs have not been quite so dominant in the early going of the 2023 season. Kentucky is 5-0 and ranked No. 20 in the country. Through four weeks, the Wildcats looked shaky at times playing lower-level competition. Last week, though, Kentucky played its best game of the year by blasting Florida behind a monster performance from Ray Davis. Will that strong effort carry over enough to put an upset scare into top-ranked Georgia?
Alabama and Texas A&M have traded field goals early in what has admittedly been a defensive slog so far. Expect that to continue.
Alabama 3, Texas A&M 3
Dillon Gabriel leads No. 12 Oklahoma to dramatic 34-30 victory over No. 3 Texas
IT'S INCOMPLETE! Oklahoma wins!
Texas has the ball down to the Oklahoma 43-yard line for one last heave into the end zone.
Nic Anderson catches a wide-open pass from Dillon Gabriel in the corner of the end zone to take the lead with 15 seconds left!
Oklahoma 34, Texas 30
TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA!
A Texas penalty and the Sooners have the ball at the Texas 6-yard line already.
Dillon Gabriel finds Drake Stoops over the middle for a monster gain!
Two completed passes and OK is already in Texas territory.