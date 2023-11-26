College football scores, updates: Alabama survives Auburn, Michigan topples Ohio State yet again

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond (17) reacts after catching the winning touchdown pass to defeat Auburn in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

We've reached the final weekend of the regular season and there's so much on the line. Teams are fighting for bowl eligibility, conference championship games are to be decided and the top teams in the country are fighting to reach the College Football Playoff.

On top of that, some of the most heated rivalries in the sport are on the schedule. The first of those delivered in every way possible, as No. 3 Michigan held on to beat No. 2 Ohio State in a Big Ten thriller.

Not to be outdone, the Iron Bowl played out in typical Iron Bowl fashion — absolutely off-the-wall action throughout a game that culminated in a late heave to the end zone on a fourth-and-31. This time, it was Alabama that came out with the dramatic 27-24 victory over its rivals from Auburn.

Later on, Washington survived a scare in the latest rendition of the Apple Cup. The Huskies had a clutch fourth-down conversion in their own territory with just over a minute left and drove the length of the field to beat Washington State with a last-second field goal.

We've had an action-packed day and it's not over yet. Follow along live below.