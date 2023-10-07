College football scores, updates: Alabama holds strong in testy road win at Texas A&M

We've got another fun day of college football on our hands.

With four ranked vs. ranked matchups, there was plenty opportunity for drama and the marquee early game delivered in every way possible. In the end, the Red River Showdown was decided in the final seconds as Dillon Gabriel led No. 12 Oklahoma on a 75-yard drive to beat No. 3 Texas, 34-30.

Out West, UCLA flexed some defensive muscle in stifling Cameron Ward and No. 13 Washington State, topping the previously undefeated Cougars, 25-17.

In the SEC, No. 23 LSU got a vital win on the road at No. 21 Missouri in a wild shootout and Alabama kept its positive momentum in a crucial SEC West road game at Texas A&M, holding off a late Aggies rally to win 26-20.

Here's what we'll be keeping an eye on during the late window. (Scroll down for live updates.)

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: UGA -14.5 | Total: 48.5

Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, has won 22 consecutive games overall and 32 straight regular-season games. However, the Bulldogs have not been quite so dominant in the early going of the 2023 season. Kentucky is 5-0 and ranked No. 20 in the country. Through four weeks, the Wildcats looked shaky at times playing lower-level competition. Last week, though, Kentucky played its best game of the year by blasting Florida behind a monster performance from Ray Davis. Will that strong effort carry over enough to put an upset scare into top-ranked Georgia?

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: ND -6 | Total: 54.5

Notre Dame cruised to a 4-0 start, but its last two games have come down to the wire. Two weeks ago, the Irish lost a heartbreaker at home to Ohio State and last week the Irish trailed late before marching 95 yards to score the winning touchdown and keep their national title hopes alive. Louisville is off to a 5-0 start in its first season under Jeff Brohm, but Notre Dame represents a major step up in competition. The Cardinals have had some close wins over some mediocre teams and will need to play a very clean game to upset Notre Dame.

Follow along as we track all the action throughout the day: