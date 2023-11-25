College football scores, results: Oregon, Texas take care of business in rivalry games
It's rivalry week, and we didn't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with conference title implications.
No. 23 Tulane got things going early in the day, locking up an American Athletic Conference championship bid with a win over UTSA. The victory also kept the Green Wave in the driver's seat when it comes to a New Year's Six bowl game as they're ranked higher than all other Group of Five schools. No. 9 Missouri also put itself in great position for an NY6 bowl game, routing Arkansas in a convincing 48-14 win.
In games with potential College Football Playoff implications, No. 7 Texas blasted in-state rival Texas Tech to the tune of 57-7. Prized recruit Arch Manning even made his debut late in the blowout. No. 6 Oregon took care of business in the nightcap, dispatching Oregon State 31-7 in what is the last scheduled Civil War rivalry game.
FINAL: Oregon 31, Oregon State 7
Ducks secure spot in Pac-12 title game, where they'll rematch Washington
FINAL: Texas 57, Texas Tech 7
Longhorns are 11-1 and will head to the Big 12 title game next week.
A sack basically killed the drive for the Beavers. Uiagalelei's pass batted down on 4th and 17.
Ducks ball again. Oregon leads 31-7 with 5:41 to play.
Touchdown Texas. Quintrevion Wisner runs it in from 10 yards out to cap this thing off.
Texas 57, Texas Tech 7