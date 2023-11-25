College football scores, results: Oregon, Texas take care of business in rivalry games

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) scores a touchdown during the first half against Oregon State. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports) (USA TODAY USPW / reuters)

It's rivalry week, and we didn't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with conference title implications.

No. 23 Tulane got things going early in the day, locking up an American Athletic Conference championship bid with a win over UTSA. The victory also kept the Green Wave in the driver's seat when it comes to a New Year's Six bowl game as they're ranked higher than all other Group of Five schools. No. 9 Missouri also put itself in great position for an NY6 bowl game, routing Arkansas in a convincing 48-14 win.

In games with potential College Football Playoff implications, No. 7 Texas blasted in-state rival Texas Tech to the tune of 57-7. Prized recruit Arch Manning even made his debut late in the blowout. No. 6 Oregon took care of business in the nightcap, dispatching Oregon State 31-7 in what is the last scheduled Civil War rivalry game.