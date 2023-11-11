College football scores, live updates: Washington, Florida State on upset alert in second half
The College Football Playoff picture is starting to crystalize with five remaining undefeated Power Five teams and six others with only one loss. It's the final season of the four-team CFP, so there isn't much margin for error at this point in the season.
Many of the games played this weekend will have CFP and conference title implications, while plenty of other teams are fighting for bowl eligibility. We should be in for another action-packed weekend.
Here's what we're watching on Saturday afternoon:
Michael Penix with a DART to Rome Odunze for the Washington TD! Huskies regain the lead. (2-point try no good)
Washington 33, Utah 28
Meanwhile, FSU is struggling to separate from Miami in their rivalry matchup. The Seminoles just got the ball back at their own 35.
FSU 13, Miami 13
The Huskies lined up to go for it on fourth-and-5 and didn't get it off before the play clock ran out, backing them up and forcing a field goal attempt.
Utah 28, Washington 27
At long last, a stop has been made in the Utah-Washington game. The Utes will get the ball back at their own 25.
The Wildcats win it with a game-winning field goal as time expires.
Arizona 34, Colorado 31
We are back for the second half of Utah-Washington. The Huskies will have the ball first.