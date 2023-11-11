College football scores, live updates: Washington, Florida State on upset alert in second half

The College Football Playoff picture is starting to crystalize with five remaining undefeated Power Five teams and six others with only one loss. It's the final season of the four-team CFP, so there isn't much margin for error at this point in the season.

Many of the games played this weekend will have CFP and conference title implications, while plenty of other teams are fighting for bowl eligibility. We should be in for another action-packed weekend.

Here's what we're watching on Saturday afternoon: