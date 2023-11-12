College football scores, live updates: Ole Miss vs. Georgia, Florida vs. LSU and more

The College Football Playoff picture is starting to crystalize and each weekend is delivering crucial results as teams jockey for one of the four spots in the field.

No. 3 Michigan scored a critical win in the early marquee matchup, stifling No. 10 Penn State in a vital Big Ten matchup. No. 8 Alabama delivered the day's most emphatic result, blasting Kentucky in a SEC West-clinching beatdown in Lexington. Later, No. 5 Washington held on for a 35-28 win over Utah to keep its Pac-12 title and CFP hopes alive.

Many of the games late Saturday have implications beyond the CFP, as teams vie for spots in their respective conference title games. It should make for another action-packed night.

Here's what we're watching tonight:

Time: 7 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: UGA -10.5 | Total: 58.5

Ole Miss has an enormous opportunity on Saturday night in Athens. The Rebels have played in some big games under Lane Kiffin but they have rarely gone according to plan. To beat Georgia, Kiffin’s team will need to take its level of play up a notch. The Bulldogs, of course, are the two-time defending national champions and enter Saturday at 9-0 and No. 2 in the latest CFP rankings. UGA will need another big effort from QB Carson Beck to keep the program’s 26-game winning streak alive.

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET | TV: Fox | Line: UO -15.5 | Total: 73.5

Oregon is looking more and more like a national championship-caliber team. The Ducks started the season 5-0 before dropping the heartbreaker to Washington in Seattle. If the Ducks want a rematch with Washington in the Pac-12 title game, they have to keep winning. That quest continues with a visit from the reeling USC Trojans. USC has lost three of its last four games after a 6-0 start to the season. Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley finally fired Alex Grinch, his longtime defensive coordinator. Will it make a difference as the Trojans travel to Eugene to face Bo Nix and the high-flying Oregon offense?