College football scores, live updates: Ole Miss vs. Georgia, Florida vs. LSU and more
The College Football Playoff picture is starting to crystalize and each weekend is delivering crucial results as teams jockey for one of the four spots in the field.
No. 3 Michigan scored a critical win in the early marquee matchup, stifling No. 10 Penn State in a vital Big Ten matchup. No. 8 Alabama delivered the day's most emphatic result, blasting Kentucky in a SEC West-clinching beatdown in Lexington. Later, No. 5 Washington held on for a 35-28 win over Utah to keep its Pac-12 title and CFP hopes alive.
Many of the games late Saturday have implications beyond the CFP, as teams vie for spots in their respective conference title games. It should make for another action-packed night.
Here's what we're watching tonight:
No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia
Time: 7 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: UGA -10.5 | Total: 58.5
Ole Miss has an enormous opportunity on Saturday night in Athens. The Rebels have played in some big games under Lane Kiffin but they have rarely gone according to plan. To beat Georgia, Kiffin’s team will need to take its level of play up a notch. The Bulldogs, of course, are the two-time defending national champions and enter Saturday at 9-0 and No. 2 in the latest CFP rankings. UGA will need another big effort from QB Carson Beck to keep the program’s 26-game winning streak alive.
USC at No. 6 Oregon
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET | TV: Fox | Line: UO -15.5 | Total: 73.5
Oregon is looking more and more like a national championship-caliber team. The Ducks started the season 5-0 before dropping the heartbreaker to Washington in Seattle. If the Ducks want a rematch with Washington in the Pac-12 title game, they have to keep winning. That quest continues with a visit from the reeling USC Trojans. USC has lost three of its last four games after a 6-0 start to the season. Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley finally fired Alex Grinch, his longtime defensive coordinator. Will it make a difference as the Trojans travel to Eugene to face Bo Nix and the high-flying Oregon offense?
LSU settles for a short field goal to take the lead.
LSU 10, Florida 7
Georgia's offense can't be stopped so far. That's 4 TDs on 4 possessions today.
Georgia 28, Ole Miss 14
TCU just picked off Texas, ran it back about 40 yards, then fumbled it right back to Texas pretty close to the original line of scrimmage. 🤷
Texas 7, TCU 6
A deep ball to Ladd McConkey sets up another Georgia TD! Daijun Edwards finished it from the 1.
Georgia 21, Ole Miss 14
Back and forth we go in Athens as Mississippi's Quinshon Judkins runs for his 2nd TD of the day.
Georgia 14, Ole Miss 14