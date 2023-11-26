College football scores, live updates: Florida State vs. Florida, Georgia vs. Georgia Tech and more
We've reached the final weekend of the regular season and there's so much on the line. Teams are fighting for bowl eligibility, conference championship games are to be decided and the top teams in the country are fighting to reach the College Football Playoff.
On top of that, some of the most heated rivalries in the sport are on the schedule. The first of those delivered in every way possible, as No. 3 Michigan held on to beat No. 2 Ohio State in a Big Ten thriller.
Not to be outdone, the Iron Bowl played out in typical Iron Bowl fashion — absolutely off-the-wall action throughout a game that culminated in a late heave to the end zone on a fourth-and-31. This time, it was Alabama that came out with the dramatic 27-24 victory over its rivals from Auburn.
Later on, Washington survived a scare in the latest rendition of the Apple Cup. The Huskies had a clutch fourth-down conversion in their own territory with just over a minute left and drove the length of the field to beat Washington State with a last-second field goal.
We've had an action-packed day and it's not over yet. Follow along live below.
Georgia Tech misses a field goal attempt to end the first half.
Georgia 21, Georgia Tech 13
And just like that it's a Seminoles touchdown and lead! Trey Benson streaks to the outside 36 yards to to end zone!
Florida State 14, Florida 12
2nd half has begun in Gainesville and FSU is quickly on the move and into Gators territory.
Touchdown Bulldogs on a 4-yard Daijun Edwards run!
Georgia 21, Georgia Tech 13
Gators miss a long field goal to close out the half. It's a one-score game at the break.
Florida 12, Florida State 7
FSU cashes in a long drive with a Trey Benson touchdown run, closing the gap just before halftime.
Florida 12, Florida State 7
The Bulldogs march right down field and take the lead just like that.
Kendall Milton finishes it with a 3-yard run.
Georgia 14, Georgia Tech 10