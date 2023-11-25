College football scores, live updates: Alabama vs. Auburn, Washington State vs. Washington and more
Welcome to rivalry week, Saturday edition!
We've reached the final weekend of the regular season and there's so much on the line. Teams are fighting for bowl eligibility, conference championship games are to be decided and the top teams in the country are fighting to reach the College Football Playoff.
On top of that, some of the most heated rivalries in the sport are on the schedule. The first of those delivered in every way possible, as No. 3 Michigan held on to beat No. 2 Ohio State in a Big Ten thriller.
We're in for an action-packed day. Follow along live below.
No. 8 Alabama at Auburn
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -14.5 | Total: 49
Alabama has already clinched the SEC West to set up a championship game matchup with top-ranked Georgia. But before that, the Crimson Tide have to take a trip to The Plains to face their biggest rival in the never-boring Iron Bowl. The Tigers will try to spoil Alabama’s hopes of returning to the CFP. Alabama has won nine consecutive games since the loss to Texas in Week 2, but there is no margin for error when it comes to the CFP race. Auburn has won two of the last three Iron Bowls played at Jordan-Hare Stadium and the 2021 edition was just a 24-22 Alabama win. Could we see a massive upset?
Touchdown Wazzu! Cam Ward finds Josh Kelly for a 21-yard TD to tie things up.
WSU 7, Washington 7
The Tide and the Tigers have traded possessions without much movement, but Auburn's Brian Battie just punted it down inside the 1-yard line.
The Huskies are on the board first in the Apple Cup as Dillon Johnson runs it in from short.
Washington 7, WSU 0
Jalen Miloe's apparent TD pass didn't count as he was well past the line of scrimmage.
Alabama settles for a short field goal to take the lead.
Alabama 10, Auburn 7
TOUCHDOWN AUBURN! Damari Alston runs it in after a 42-yard sprint from Jarquez Hunter put the Tigers deep in Bama territory. Game on!