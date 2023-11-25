College football scores, live updates: Alabama vs. Auburn, Washington State vs. Washington and more

Alabama coach Nick Saban looks on before the game against Auburn on Saturday. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images)

Welcome to rivalry week, Saturday edition!

We've reached the final weekend of the regular season and there's so much on the line. Teams are fighting for bowl eligibility, conference championship games are to be decided and the top teams in the country are fighting to reach the College Football Playoff.

On top of that, some of the most heated rivalries in the sport are on the schedule. The first of those delivered in every way possible, as No. 3 Michigan held on to beat No. 2 Ohio State in a Big Ten thriller.

We're in for an action-packed day. Follow along live below.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -14.5 | Total: 49

Alabama has already clinched the SEC West to set up a championship game matchup with top-ranked Georgia. But before that, the Crimson Tide have to take a trip to The Plains to face their biggest rival in the never-boring Iron Bowl. The Tigers will try to spoil Alabama’s hopes of returning to the CFP. Alabama has won nine consecutive games since the loss to Texas in Week 2, but there is no margin for error when it comes to the CFP race. Auburn has won two of the last three Iron Bowls played at Jordan-Hare Stadium and the 2021 edition was just a 24-22 Alabama win. Could we see a massive upset?