College football scores, live updates: Alabama topples Georgia to win SEC title game
Championship weekend is here, and after we started with Washington's thrilling 34-31 win over Oregon on Friday in the Pac-12 title game, there are plenty more conference titles left to be settled.
Here's what is on the line in each of the remaining Power Five championship games. (Scroll for live updates.)
ACC: No. 14 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State
Time: 8 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: FSU -2.5 | Total: 47.5
Florida State is looking to win the ACC for the first time since 2014, but its sights are set higher. With a win, FSU would almost certainly earn a spot in the College Football Playoff — even with Travis sidelined. A loss will knock the Seminoles out of the CFP picture. Louisville is in the ACC title game for the first time since it joined the conference in 2014. UL last won a conference championship in 2011 as a member of the Big East.
Big Ten: No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 3 Michigan
Time: 8 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: UM -23.5 | Total: 35.5
Michigan is looking to win its third consecutive Big Ten title and get back to the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines have lost in the CFP semifinals the last two seasons. If Iowa pulls off the huge upset, Michigan could be on the outside looking in. Iowa played in the Big Ten championship game in 2015 and 2021, but lost both times. The Hawkeyes haven’t won an outright Big Ten title since 1985.
FINAL: Alabama 27, Georgia 24
Georgia's 29-game win streak ends. And more importantly, Bama's win sends the CFP picture into chaos!
Jalen Milroe runs for another first down! That should be ball game! Alabama is gonna win the SEC title!
Alabama starts its drive with a BIG run play from Jalen Milroe into UGA territory! One more first down would put this one away.
Bulldogs punch it in on 4th down! Georgia has 2 timeouts left. 2:52 on the clock.
Alabama 27, Georgia 24
Georgia marches is down to the 1-yard line but gets stuffed twice in a row. It's 4th and goal with 2:54 left.
Touchdown Alabama! It's really a TD this time as Roydell Williams pushes through the pile and reaches over the goal line.
Alabama 27, Georgia 17
It's overturned. Bama will have it at the 1.