College football scores, live updates: Alabama topples Georgia to win SEC title game

Championship weekend is here, and after we started with Washington's thrilling 34-31 win over Oregon on Friday in the Pac-12 title game, there are plenty more conference titles left to be settled.

Here's what is on the line in each of the remaining Power Five championship games. (Scroll for live updates.)

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: FSU -2.5 | Total: 47.5

Florida State is looking to win the ACC for the first time since 2014, but its sights are set higher. With a win, FSU would almost certainly earn a spot in the College Football Playoff — even with Travis sidelined. A loss will knock the Seminoles out of the CFP picture. Louisville is in the ACC title game for the first time since it joined the conference in 2014. UL last won a conference championship in 2011 as a member of the Big East.

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: UM -23.5 | Total: 35.5

Michigan is looking to win its third consecutive Big Ten title and get back to the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines have lost in the CFP semifinals the last two seasons. If Iowa pulls off the huge upset, Michigan could be on the outside looking in. Iowa played in the Big Ten championship game in 2015 and 2021, but lost both times. The Hawkeyes haven’t won an outright Big Ten title since 1985.