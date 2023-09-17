College football scores, games, updates: Tennessee at Florida, Colorado State at Colorado and more

On paper, the schedule isn't as exciting as last week. But these overlooked weekends are often when some of the most shocking upsets of the season emerge.

It didn't take long for drama to ensue. Missouri battled back and forth with No. 15 Kansas State before Harrison Mevis drilled a 61-yard game-winner as time expired in a 30-27 thriller. Elsewhere, No. 5 Florida State survived a massive scare at Boston College and LSU shined in a get-right game against Mississippi State.

And although they weren't upsets, No. 1 Georgia had to rally from a rough start to beat South Carolina while No. 10 Alabama pulled out an ugly win over South Florida.

Here are the other games we're keeping an eye on Saturday:

Time: 7 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: UT -6.5 | Total: 58.5

Tennessee is looking to get back into the national conversation after an awesome 11-win 2022 campaign. The Vols are off to a 2-0 start in 2023, but last weekend’s 30-13 win over Austin Peay was a bit underwhelming. Joe Milton has been solid in his first year as UT’s starting QB. How will Milton handle the toughest road SEC environment he’s faced in his career? Tennessee hasn’t won in Gainesville since 2003. Florida is 1-1 after losing at Utah in a mistake-filled mess to open the season. Will the Gators be able to avoid those mistakes at home and pull off a big upset?

Time: 10 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: CU -23.5 | Total: 63.5

The Buffaloes didn't need added motivation in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, but they got it anyways when Colorado State coach Mike Norvell postured about Deion Sanders' mannerisms and "made it personal." On paper, Colorado is the far superior team. The Buffaloes upset TCU in the opening week of the season and then backed it up with a home blowout of Nebraska while QB Shedeur Sanders and WR/DB Travis Hunter flashed their Heisman credentials. Meanwhile, the Rams were handled by Washington State in their only game of the season thus far.