College football scores, games, updates: Deion Sanders, Colorado take on Oregon

By now, you already know what's in store today. Week 4 brings the most loaded college football slate in recent memory with six ranked-on-ranked matchups and that doesn't even include a Florida State-Clemson game that had everyone on the edge of their seats early in the day.

There's going to be great football to watch from morning till night, so buckle up and stick with us for the entirety of this epic day.

Here's what we're watching closely on Saturday (all times Eastern, odds via BetMGM):

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Oregon -20.5 | Total: 70.5

Deion Sanders and Colorado will face their biggest test of the season by far on Saturday with this trip to Eugene to face Oregon. The Buffs won just one game last fall but are off to an electrifying 3-0 start under Sanders’ guidance. His son, Shedeur, is putting up incredible numbers at quarterback but the Buffs will be without two-way star Travis Hunter for several weeks after an injury sustained in the double-overtime win over Colorado State. Oregon, meanwhile, is also off to a 3-0 start with wins over Portland State, Texas Tech and Hawaii. Through three games, quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 893 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 77.6% of his attempts.

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: Utah -4.5 | Total: 52.5

UCLA has been flying under the radar in a loaded Pac-12. It did not take long for five-star true freshman Dante Moore to step in as the Bruins’ starting QB. He has had a few learning moments, but he’s also shown what made him such a coveted prospect. However, UCLA’s competition through three weeks hasn’t been very strong and Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium has proven to be one of the toughest road venues in the country. Dating back to the 2018 season, Utah has won 28 of its last 30 home games. And to make things tougher on UCLA, the Utes could see quarterback Cam Rising make his season debut after he suffered a torn ACL in last season's Rose Bowl.

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -7 | Total: 55.5

What is going on with Alabama? The Crimson Tide struggled mightily on offense in a 17-3 win over South Florida as the quarterback snaps were split between Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson. Neither were impressive, and now Nick Saban said he is going back to original starter Jalen Milroe for the SEC opener against Ole Miss. On the Ole Miss side, Lane Kiffin is desperately hoping to get a win over Saban, his old boss. The Rebels have been dealing with some injuries in the early going but quarterback Jaxson Dart looks much improved compared to last season.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBC | Line: OSU -3 | Total: 55.5

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is 48-6 since taking over as the full-time head coach, but losing to Michigan in back-to-back years and coming up painfully short in last year’s CFP semifinal puts added scrutiny on him. The Buckeyes are off to a 3-0 start, but working in new starting QB Kyle McCord has been a process. How will he handle his first raucous road environment? And on the other side, this is one of the biggest games at Notre Dame Stadium in years and a major opportunity for second-year head coach Marcus Freeman. The Irish are off to an impressive 4-0 start in 2023 led by transfer QB Sam Hartman, who's been a major upgrade at the position compared to past years.