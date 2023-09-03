College football scores, games, updates: Deion Sanders and Colorado steal the show; Penn State, UNC impress

OK, now college football season has truly arrived. Week 1 brings the first fully loaded Saturday of games around the country, which means our wire-to-wire coverage of all the chaos is back.

We were treated to a thriller right away as Colorado held on in a back-and-forth 45-42 battle with No. 17 TCU to give Deion Sanders a marquee win in his Power Five debut. And he had plenty to say to the haters afterward.

The whole offseason was the Coach Prime show, but his stars delivered for him in every way possible Saturday. His son, Shedeur Sanders, threw for school-record 510 yards and four TDs in his own big-time debut. Four Buffaloes receivers finished with over 100 yards — one of them being Travis Hunter, the former five-star recruit who played for Coach Prime at Jackson State. Hunter finished with 11 catches for 119 yards and had an interception while playing both ways.

Elsewhere, the Drew Allar era started off well as the new Penn State QB led his team to a 38-15 win over West Virginia.

