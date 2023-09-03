College football scores, games, updates: Deion Sanders and Colorado steal the show; Penn State, UNC impress

OK, now college football season has truly arrived. Week 1 brings the first fully loaded Saturday of games around the country, which means our wire-to-wire coverage of all the chaos is back.

We were treated to a thriller right away as Colorado held on in a back-and-forth 45-42 battle with No. 17 TCU to give Deion Sanders a marquee win in his Power Five debut. And he had plenty to say to the haters afterward.

The whole offseason was the Coach Prime show, but his stars delivered for him in every way possible Saturday. His son, Shedeur Sanders, threw for school-record 510 yards and four TDs in his own big-time debut. Four Buffaloes receivers finished with over 100 yards — one of them being Travis Hunter, the former five-star recruit who played for Coach Prime at Jackson State. Hunter finished with 11 catches for 119 yards and had an interception while playing both ways.

Elsewhere, the Drew Allar era started off well as the new Penn State QB led his team to a 38-15 win over West Virginia.

Other key moments from Saturday

Texas State pulls huge upset over Baylor

Virginia players honor shooting victims in powerful moment

Michigan QB shows support for suspended Jim Harbaugh

Ohio State offense looks shaky in win over Indiana

One group of people believed in Deion Sanders all along: bettors

    Here's what we have left tonight:

    Texas State stuns Baylor for first win over a Power Five opponent

    Drew Allar impresses as No. 7 Penn State knocks off West Virginia, 38-15

    FINAL: Illinois 30, Toledo 28

    Illini drive down for the game-winning FG in the closing seconds:

    FINAL: North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17

    Toledo leads Illinois 28-27 with under 3 mins to play 👀

    "Big for some" - PSU just scored with 6 seconds left to cover the 20.5-point spread.

    Scoreboard update: