College football scores, games, updates: Colorado State at Colorado and more
It didn't take long for drama to ensue in Week 3. Missouri battled back and forth with No. 15 Kansas State before Harrison Mevis drilled a 61-yard game-winner as time expired in a 30-27 thriller. Elsewhere, Florida ran away from No. 11 Tennessee in an SEC upset.
Meanwhile, No. 5 Florida State survived a massive scare at Boston College and LSU shined in a get-right game against Mississippi State.
And although they weren't upsets, No. 1 Georgia had to rally from a rough start to beat South Carolina while No. 10 Alabama pulled out an ugly win over South Florida.
But of course there's one more game we're keeping an eye on tonight as Coach Prime and his Colorado crew is set for a late-night kickoff against Colorado State.
Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado
Time: 10 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: CU -23.5 | Total: 63.5
The Buffaloes didn't need added motivation in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, but they got it anyways when Colorado State coach Mike Norvell postured about Deion Sanders' mannerisms and "made it personal." On paper, Colorado is the far superior team. The Buffaloes upset TCU in the opening week of the season and then backed it up with a home blowout of Nebraska while QB Shedeur Sanders and WR/DB Travis Hunter flashed their Heisman credentials. Meanwhile, the Rams were handled by Washington State in their only game of the season thus far.
Meanwhile, we're underway in Boulder and Shedeur Sanders throws his first interception of the season on Colorado's first drive.
It might be time to start paying attention to this one in Oxford:
Gators stop the Vols on 4th down with 2:31 to play. And that should about do it at the Swamp. Upset special!
Florida 29, Tennessee 16
Backyard Brawl update: West Virginia extends the lead on a CJ Donaldson TD plunge. 3rd quarter
West Virginia 14, Pittsburgh 6
Vols connect on a 55-yard TD pass to Bru McCoy. Tennessee not QUITE done yet. 8:41 to go.
Florida 29, Tennessee 16
Gators kick a short FG to extend the lead. 9:55 to go.
Florida 29, Tennessee 10
Oklahoma State is ON THE BOARD with a 4th down TD run. Still an uphill climb for the Pokes. 12:14 to play.
South Alabama 23, Oklahoma St. 7