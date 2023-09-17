College football scores, games, updates: Colorado State at Colorado and more

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders (center) is trying to keep his team undefeated as the Buffaloes host Colorado State. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

It didn't take long for drama to ensue in Week 3. Missouri battled back and forth with No. 15 Kansas State before Harrison Mevis drilled a 61-yard game-winner as time expired in a 30-27 thriller. Elsewhere, Florida ran away from No. 11 Tennessee in an SEC upset.

Meanwhile, No. 5 Florida State survived a massive scare at Boston College and LSU shined in a get-right game against Mississippi State.

And although they weren't upsets, No. 1 Georgia had to rally from a rough start to beat South Carolina while No. 10 Alabama pulled out an ugly win over South Florida.

But of course there's one more game we're keeping an eye on tonight as Coach Prime and his Colorado crew is set for a late-night kickoff against Colorado State.

Time: 10 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: CU -23.5 | Total: 63.5

The Buffaloes didn't need added motivation in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, but they got it anyways when Colorado State coach Mike Norvell postured about Deion Sanders' mannerisms and "made it personal." On paper, Colorado is the far superior team. The Buffaloes upset TCU in the opening week of the season and then backed it up with a home blowout of Nebraska while QB Shedeur Sanders and WR/DB Travis Hunter flashed their Heisman credentials. Meanwhile, the Rams were handled by Washington State in their only game of the season thus far.