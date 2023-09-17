College football scores, games, updates: Colorado rallies past Colorado State in wild 2OT thriller

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, right, hugs his son, safety Shilo Sanders, after he returned an interception for a touchdown against Colorado State Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

There's never a dull moment at Colorado when Deion Sanders is the head coach.

After a week of hype and trash talk, Colorado survived its toughest test yet by rallying from 11 points down to win 43-35 over Colorado State in double overtime.

The Buffaloes, despite coming in as three-touchdown favorites, trailed for nearly the entire game until Shedeur Sanders led Colorado on a game-tying 98-yard drive in the final two minutes.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime and then Shedeur Sanders hit Michael Harrison for another score (plus the required two-point play) to put the Buffs in front. CSU couldn't answer, and

There was plenty of drama earlier in the day as well. Missouri battled back and forth with No. 15 Kansas State before Harrison Mevis drilled a 61-yard game-winner as time expired in a 30-27 thriller. Elsewhere, Florida ran away from No. 11 Tennessee in an SEC upset.

Meanwhile, No. 5 Florida State survived a massive scare at Boston College and LSU shined in a get-right game against Mississippi State.

And although they weren't upsets, No. 1 Georgia had to rally from a rough start to beat South Carolina while No. 10 Alabama pulled out an ugly win over South Florida.

But of course there's one more game we're keeping an eye on tonight as Coach Prime and his Colorado crew is set for a late-night kickoff against Colorado State.