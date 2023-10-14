College football scores, games: Oregon at Washington, Texas A&M at Tennessee and more
We’ve passed the midseason mark, so these games are gaining importance by the week. We could look back at Week 7 as a turning point in the season for several teams.
Saturday's slate features four ranked vs. ranked matchups, including a massive showdown between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington in the Pac-12. There are also quite a few ranked teams on upset watch, but the morning games were all chalk as No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State all cruised to easy wins. No. 11 Alabama had a bit of a scare as Arkansas mounted a second-half charge, but the Tide ultimately held on.
Here's what we're watching in the afternoon (scroll down for live updates):
No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC | Line: UW -3 | Total: 67.5
The two best teams in the Pac-12 will square off Saturday in Seattle in a game with major conference championship and College Football Playoff implications. Both Washington and Oregon are 5-0 and will be well-rested coming off bye weeks. And both teams have been dominant this season.
Washington is led by QB Michael Penix Jr., who leads the nation in passing yardage and is one of the favorites to win the Heisman. Oregon has an explosive offense of its own, averaging 51.6 points per game behind QB Bo Nix, another Heisman candidate. The Ducks rely more on a quick passing game compared to UW’s downfield attack, but they have been incredibly efficient. Which high-octane offense wins?
Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS | Line: UT -3 | Total: 54.5
If the Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) want to have a chance to compete for the SEC title, they need to be ready to roll Saturday and try to carry that on the road to Tuscaloosa next week. On the other side, Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) is coming off a disappointing home loss to Alabama and now will play its first true road game since the Sept. 9 loss at Miami. If A&M wants to contend for the SEC West crown, this is basically a must-win before going into the bye week.
TOUCHDOWN DUCKS! Bucky Irving with a shifty move and a 12-yard TD run. The Ducks go for 2 and get it.
Oregon 8, Washington 7
The Ducks are on the move and into Huskies territory.
TOUCHDOWN HUSKIES! One play after finding Rome Odunze for a 43-yard chunk play, Michael Penix Jr. connects with Giles Jackson for a 26-yard score.
Washington 7, Oregon 0
Same goes for Oregon on its first possession. Washington will get the ball back at its own 24-yard line.
Washington can't get much going on its first drive and will punt it to Oregon.
We are under way in Seattle! The Huskies have the ball first.
We are a few minutes away from kickoff in the Oregon-Washington game. This is the last time they'll play each other as part of the Pac-12. Here's Ross Dellenger on the frantic moments leading up to their jump to the Big Ten.
Inside Oregon and Washington's jump to the Big Ten — 'It was both of us or none of us'
The Ducks and Huskies will meet for the last time as Pac-12 members on Saturday. How they ultimately ditched the Pac-12 for the Big Ten is a winding story of flip-flopping and finger-pointing.