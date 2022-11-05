College Football Scoreboard: Top-3 showdown highlights Week 10
The final month of the 2022 college football season opens with what is perhaps the second-biggest day of games so far this year. It will be tough to ultimately top the events of October 15 when Tennessee and Alabama highlighted an all-time afternoon, but Saturday, Nov. 5 will go a very long way in determining not just the College Football Playoff but conference and division titles alike.
Upsets will cost teams big-time dreams and goals while heavy winds across the midwest could make things really interesting in more than a couple of contests. Here are all the happenings for each CFP top-25 team this week.
UCF: lead 14-7 at Memphis (2nd)
Texas at 13. Kansas State (7:00 p.m. ET)
Oregon State: 24-21 loss at Washington (Friday)
NC State vs. 21. Wake Forest (7:00 p.m. ET)
Wake Forest: at 22. NC State (7:00 p.m. ET)
Syracuse: trail 7-6 at Pitt (2nd)
Tulane: 27-13 W at Tulsa
Oklahoma State trails 10-7 at Kansas (2nd)
North Carolina: 31-28 W at Virginia
Illinois: trails 9-7 vs. Michigan State (2nd)
Penn State: lead 24-7 at Indiana (3rd)
Utah: at Arizona (7:30 p.m. ET)
Kansas State: vs. 24. Texas (7:00 p.m. ET)
UCLA: at Arizona State
Ole Miss: Idle
LSU: vs. 6. Alabama
USC: vs. Cal
Oregon: lead 28-7 at Colorado (2nd)
TCU: Won 34-17 vs. Texas Tech
Alabama: at 10. LSU
Michigan: at Rutgers
Clemson: at Notre Dame (7:30 ET)
Georgia: leads 24-6 vs. 1. Tennessee (3rd)
Ohio State: 21-7 lead at Northwestern (4th)
Tennessee: trails 24-6 at 3. Georgia (3rd)
