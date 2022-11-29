College Football Schedule Scoreboard Predictions Championship Week

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for the 2022 Championship Week

College Football Championship Week Schedule

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

ACC Conference Championship

Results So Far
Straight Up 74-34, ATS 60-46-2, o/u 69-38-1

Saturday, December 3

Clemson vs North Carolina
8:00 ABC
Line: Clemson -7.5, o/u: 63.5
Final Score: COMING 
North Carolina vs Clemson Experts Picks

American Athletic Conference Championship

Results So Far
Straight Up 69-20, ATS 53-36, o/u 54-35 

Saturday, December 3

UCF at Tulane
4:00 ABC
Line: Tulane -3.5, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: COMING 
UCF at Tulane Experts Picks

Big Ten Conference Championship

Results So Far
Straight Up 83-22, ATS 65-38, o/u 57-45

Saturday, December 3

Purdue vs Michigan
8:00 FOX
Line: Michigan -16.5, o/u: 51.5
Final Score: COMING 
Purdue vs Michigan Experts Picks

Big 12 Conference Championship

Results So Far
Straight Up 50-25, ATS 32-41-2, o/u 48-28

Saturday, December 3

Kansas State vs TCU
12:00 ABC
Line: TCU -2.5, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING 
Kansas State vs TCU Experts Picks

Conference USA Conference Championship

Results So Far
Straight Up 64-21, ATS 40-45, o/u 51-34

Friday, December 2

North Texas at UTSA
7:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: UTSA -8.5, o/u: 67.5
Final Score: COMING
North Texas at UTSA Experts Picks

Independents

Independent Results So Far
Straight Up 51-26, ATS 36-39, o/u 45-30

Saturday, December 10

Army vs Navy
3:00 CBS
Line:Army -3, o/u: TBA
Final Score: COMING  

MAC Conference Championship

Results So Far
Straight Up 61-34, ATS 53-40-1, o/u 53-42-1

Friday, December 2

Akron at Buffalo
1:00, TV TBA
Line: Buffalo -12.5, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: COMING
Akron at Buffalo Experts Picks

Saturday, December 3

MAC Championship: Toledo vs Ohio
12:00, ESPN
Line: Toledo -1.5, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: COMING
Ohio vs Toledo Experts Picks

Mountain West Conference Championship

Results So Far
Straight Up 75-20, ATS 46-49, o/u 47-48

Saturday, December 3

Fresno State at Boise State
4:00 FOX
Line: Boise State -3.5, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: COMING 
Fresno State at Boise State Experts Picks

Pac-12 Conference Championship

Results So Far
Straight Up 69-20, ATS 43-46, o/u 42-48

Friday, December 2

Utah vs USC
8:00 ESPN
Line: USC -2.5, o/u: 66.5
Final Score: COMING
Utah vs USC Experts Picks

SEC Conference Championship

Results So Far
Straight Up 83-31, ATS 68-45, o/u 56-55

Saturday, December 3

LSU vs Georgia
4:00 CBS
Line: Georgia -18.5, o/u: 50.5
Final Score: COMING 
LSU vs Georgia Experts Picks

Sun Belt Conference Championship

Results So Far
Straight Up 80-37, ATS 61-55, o/u 68-47

Saturday, December 3

Coastal Carolina at Troy
3:30 ESPN
Line: Troy -10.5, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: COMING 
Coastal Carolina at Troy Experts Picks

