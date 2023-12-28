College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Thursday bowl games

The 2023 college football season is winding to a close, but there remains plenty of meaningful games left to be played in the 2023-24 bowl season.

The action continues on Thursday with a four-game schedule that features five ranked teams. The biggest game, arguably, is the Alamo Bowl: a battle of teams transitioning into — and out of — the Big 12. Incoming conference team Arizona will play its last game as a Pac-12 team against the outgoing Oklahoma Sooners, who beginning in 2024 will call the SEC their home.

Jedd Fisch's 14th-ranked Wildcats team have impressed in 2023, overcoming a 3-3 start to enter the Alamo Bowl with a 9-3 record (7-2 in Pac-12 play). Brent Venables and No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) had a two-game stumble this season, but did have hard-fought win over Texas in the Red River Rivalry. It will also be the first opportunity for fans to see quarterback Jackson Arnold in meaningful action following the transfer of Dillon Gabriel.

Other games on the Thursday schedule include the Pinstripe Bowl, a meeting of former Big East opponents Rutgers (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) and Miami (7-5, 3-5 ACC); No. 18 NC State (9-3, 6-2 ACC) vs. No. 25 Kansas State (8-4, 6-3 ACC) in the Pop-Tarts Bowl; and No. 24 SMU (11-2, 9-0 AAC) vs. Boston College (6-6, 3-5 ACC).

With that, here's everything you need to know to watch Thursday's college football bowl action, including times, TV and streaming information and more:

College football schedule today

Thursday, Dec. 28

Matchup (bowl) Location Time (CT) TV No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College (Fenway Bowl) Boston 10 a.m. ESPN Rutgers vs. Miami (Pinstripe Bowl) Bronx, N.Y. 1:15 p.m. ESPN No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State (Pop-Tarts Bowl) Orlando, Fla. 4:45 p.m. ESPN No. 14 Arizona vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (Alamo Bowl) San Antonio 8:15 p.m. ESPN

How to watch, live stream bowl games

Each of the four bowl games on Thursday will be broadcast nationally via cable on ESPN. As such, each of the games can also be streamed the same way: via ESPN+, the ESPN app (with a cable login) or with Fubo, which offers a free trial.

College football scores today

Thursday, Dec. 28

Matchup (bowl) No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College (Fenway Bowl) Rutgers vs. Miami (Pinstripe Bowl) No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State (Pop-Tarts Bowl) No. 14 Arizona vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (Alamo Bowl)

