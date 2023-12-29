College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Friday bowl games

Friday's college football bowl game schedule marks an important milestone in the 2023-24 bowl season.

It's the first time one of the New Year's Six games will be played: a sign that the 2023 season is slowly coming to a close. The headliner of Friday's game will be the Cotton Bowl Classic between No. 7 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 in Big Ten play) and No. 9 Missouri (10-2, 6-2 SEC).

The Tigers and Buckeyes will face off in only the teams' 13th all-time meeting, with the latter holding a commanding 10-1-1 advantage. That said, these teams haven't met since a home-and-home in 1997-98, and Missouri boasts a tremendous offensive trio of quarterback Brady Cook, running back Cody Schrader and receiver Luther Burden III. It remains to be seen whether Ohio State's all-world receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will opt out.

Other teams in action are No. 22 Clemson (8-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. Kentucky (7-5, 3-5 SEC) in the Gator Bowl; No. 19 Oregon State (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12) vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (9-3) in the Sun Bowl; and Memphis (9-3, 6-2 AAC) vs. Iowa State (7-5, 6-3 Big 12) in the Liberty Bowl.

Here's everything you need to watch college football's bowl game schedule for Friday:

College football schedule today

Friday, Dec. 29

Matchup (bowl) Location Time (CT) TV No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky (Gator Bowl) Jacksonville, Fla. 11 a.m. ESPN No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (Sun Bowl) El Paso, Texas 1 p.m. CBS Memphis vs. Iowa State (Liberty Bowl) Memphis, Tenn. 2:30 p.m. ESPN No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 7 Ohio State (Cotton Bowl) Arlington, Texas 7 p.m. ESPN

How to watch, livestream bowl games today

All of Friday's bowl games will broadcast nationally on ESPN and, in the case of the Sun Bowl, CBS. Streaming options for all ESPN-broadcasted games include ESPN+ and the ESPN app (with a cable login). Streaming options for CBS include the network's dedicated streaming site, Paramount+.

Another option for all games on ESPN and CBS is Fubo, which carries both networks and offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

College football scores today

Friday, Dec. 29

Matchup (bowl) No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky (Gator Bowl) No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (Sun Bowl) Memphis vs. Iowa State (Liberty Bowl) No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 7 Ohio State (Cotton Bowl)

