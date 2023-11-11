College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Week 11 Big Ten games

Precious little time and opportunities remain for teams in the Big Ten to stake their claim onto only to the conference title game, but also the College Football Playoff.

No game is bigger in that sense in Week 11 than the massive Big Ten East meeting between No. 3 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State, 30 years after the Wolverines gave the Nittany Lions their first-ever defeat as a member of the Big Ten.

MORE: Watch select Big Ten games live with Fubo (free trial)

James Franklina will look to improve his record against Jim Harbaugh, who himself is mired in the football program's ongoing sign-stealing scandal. Regardless, the Nittany Lions, who have already lost to No. 1 Ohio State this season, would love to secure a definitive, CFP resume-building win over what has been one of the most dominant teams in college football.

Speaking of the Buckeyes, No. 1 Ohio State will host Harlon Barnett and Michigan State in another anniversary game that the Buckeyes would likely hope to avoid repeating. Twenty-five years ago, Nick Saban's Spartans team marched into Ohio Stadium and knocked off top-ranked Ohio State 28-24, ruining any chances they had of making the national title game.

Other games on the Big Ten Week 11 schedule include Indiana at Illinois, Maryland at Nebraska, Rutgers at No. 22 Iowa, Minnesota at Purdue and Northwestern at Wisconsin.

Here's all you need to watch those games, including times, dates, TV info and scores:

REQUIRED READING: CFP rankings: Big Ten teams in second College Football Playoff top 25 poll of 2023 season

College football schedule Week 11

Matchup Location Time (ET) TV No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State University Park, Pa. Noon Fox Indiana at Illinois Champaign, Ill. Noon Big Ten Network Maryland at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. Noon Peacock Rutgers at No. 22 Iowa Iowa City, Iowa 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Minnesota at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind. 3:30 p.m. NBC Northwestern at Wisconsin Madison, Wisc. 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 Michigan State at No. 1 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 6:30 p.m. NBC

Big Ten results from Week 11

Click here for full results of Big Ten play in Week 11.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TV coverage, channels, scores for Week 11 Big Ten games