College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Week 13 Big Ten games

Buckle up, it's Rivalry Week in the Big Ten.

There's no skirting around the highlight of the week. No. 3 Michigan hosts No. 2 Ohio State as the Wolverines look to make their third College Football Playoff appearance in as many years and the Buckeyes look for their second.

Outside of that marquee matchup, the early slate saw Penn State vs. Michigan State at Ford Field and Iowa vs. Nebraska on Friday. Indiana vs. Purdue joins "The Game" in the noon slate, followed by afternoon games will feature Northwestern vs. Illinois, Wisconsin vs. Minnesota and Rutgers vs. Maryland.

Rivalry games, through and through — and although Michigan-Ohio State will steal the headlines, there's plenty on the line. Minnesota, Illinois and Nebraska all entered Rivalry Week looking for bowl eligibility in their matchups. Michigan State looked to finish a challenging season with three wins and four games; the Nittany Lions aimed for a New Year's Six bowl berth.

With that, here's the full schedule for Saturday's slate:

College football schedule Week 13

Friday, Nov. 24

Matchup Location No. 11 Penn State vs. Michigan State Detroit No. 19 Iowa at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Matchup Location Time (ET) TV No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich. Noon Fox Indiana at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind. Noon Big Ten Network Wisconsin at Minnesota Minneapolis 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 Northwestern at Illinois Champaign, Ill. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Maryland at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network

Big Ten results from Week 13

Click here for full results of Big Ten play in Week 13.

