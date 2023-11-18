College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Week 12 Big Ten games

If next week’s rivalry packed slate in the Big Ten is a storm, the set of games in the week preceding it is the calm.

Sandwiched between weeks with high-profile and high-stakes matchups, Week 12 of the 2023 college football season is a relative step back for one of the sport’s preeminent conferences before the season’s most hotly anticipated weekend arrives.

If there’s a headliner among the league’s seven games Saturday, it involves what might be the conference’s most notable team — both for all the right and wrong reasons. No. 3 Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten), which is No. 2 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, will travel to Maryland (6-4, 3-4) to take on the Terrapins, with Fox’s "Big Noon Kickoff" on the scene for the contest.

The Wolverines — a 19.5-point favorite for the matchup, according to odds from BetMGM — are coming off what is likely their biggest win of the season, a 24-15 victory at then-No. 10 Penn State without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh. As it was last weekend, Harbaugh will not rejoin his team on the sideline, with the university dropping its suit against the Big Ten and accepting the conference's ruling of a three-game suspension.

Since Harbaugh took over after the 2014 season, Michigan has not lost to Maryland, with a 7-0 record. The Wolverines have won their four road games during that stretch by an average of 31.3 points. After a 5-0 start, the Terrapins have lost four of their past five games.

No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) will look to do its part to set up a matchup between undefeated, top-three teams at Michigan Stadium next week when it squares off Saturday against Minnesota (5-5, 3-4). The Buckeyes (who are No. 3 in the Coaches Poll) lead the all-time series against the Golden Gophers 46-7 and have won 28 of the past 29 meetings dating back to 1982.

Elsewhere, No. 16 Iowa (8-2, 5-2) will look to secure sole possession of a Big Ten West title when it takes on Illinois (5-5, 3-4); No. 12 Penn State (8-2, 5-2) will look to rebound from its loss to Michigan when it hosts a Rutgers program against whom it owns a 31-2 all-time record; Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) and Nebraska (5-5, 3-4) will each look to secure bowl eligibility when they meet up at Camp Randall Stadium; Northwestern (5-5, 3-4) will aim to get its much-coveted sixth win when it hosts Purdue (3-7, 2-5); and Michigan State (3-7, 1-6) and Indiana (3-7, 1-6) will battle in Bloomington for the Old Brass Spittoon.

Here's everything you need to know about the Big Ten's schedule in Week 12, including times, dates, TV info and scores:

College football schedule Week 12

Matchup Location Time (ET) TV No. 3 Michigan at Maryland College Park, Md. Noon Fox Rutgers at No. 12 Penn State University Park, Pa. Noon Fox Sports 1 Michigan State at Indiana Bloomington, Ind. Noon Big Ten Network Purdue at Northwestern Evanston, Ill. Noon Big Ten Network Illinois at No. 16 Iowa Iowa City, Iowa 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 Minnesota at No. 2 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 4 p.m. Big Ten Network Nebraska at Wisconsin Madison, Wisc. 7:30 pm. NBC

Big Ten results from Week 12

