College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Week 6 Big Ten games

Maryland football has been in this position before, with an undefeated record several weeks into the season and hopes that this year might be the one it will break through in the Big Ten.

On Saturday, the Terrapins will get a good indication of whether this year might be different.

No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will host Maryland (5-0, 2-0) Saturday at noon in a matchup of two of the Big Ten’s four remaining undefeated teams.

The Terrapins are 5-0 for the first time since 2001, when they won the ACC and made the Orange Bowl. It marks another hot start for the program after it won its first three games last season (and first four in 2021). From the start of October in each of the past two seasons, though, they’re 8-10, including a 0-6 record against Big Ten East powers Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.

The Buckeyes will be by far their stiffest test yet. Ohio State will not only enjoy the benefit of playing at home, but it’s coming off a bye week following a hard-earned, last-second 17-14 victory at No. 11 Notre Dame on Sept. 23. The Buckeyes are 8-0 against Maryland since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten for the 2014 season.

Ohio State’s hated rival, No. 2 Michigan (5-0, 2-0), will look to remain undefeated and firmly in the mix for its third-consecutive College Football Playoff appearance when it faces off against Minnesota (3-2, 1-1) Saturday night. It will be the Wolverines’ second-straight road game after playing its first three contests at home. Michigan has won its first five matchups in 2023 by an average of 28.4 points per game, capped off by last week’s 45-7 thumping of Nebraska.

Elsewhere in the league, Iowa (4-1, 1-1) will host a Purdue (2-3, 1-1) team coming off an impressive 25-point win against Illinois last week, Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0) will take on visiting Rutgers (4-1, 1-1), and Northwestern (2-3, 1-2) will play its final nonconference game when it hosts FCS Howard.

Here's everything you need to know about the Big Ten’s schedule in Week 6, including times, dates, TV info and scores:

College football schedule today

All times Eastern

Matchup Location Time (ET) TV Nebraska 20, Illinois 7 (Friday) Champaign, Ill. 8 p.m. Fox Sports 1 Maryland at No. 3 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio Noon Fox Rutgers at Wisconsin Madison, Wisc. Noon Peacock Howard at Northwestern Evanston, Ill. 3 p.m. Big Ten Network Purdue at Iowa Iowa City, Iowa 3:30 p.m. Peacock No. 2 Michigan at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. 7:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock

