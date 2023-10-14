College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Week 7 Big Ten games

Much of the college football world will be fixated Saturday on a game between two future Big Ten schools, Oregon and Washington, as the two top-10 squads face off in Seattle in a matchup with significant College Football Playoff implications.

But while the No. 8 Ducks and No. 6 Huskies don’t join the Big Ten until next year, the conference’s current members have some interesting contests this weekend.

Headlining the six-game conference slate is Iowa’s game at Wisconsin in a matchup of teams with a combined 9-2 record. The Badgers (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) are atop the Big Ten West division, with the Hawkeyes (5-1, 2-1) a half-game behind. Given the struggles of the other five teams in the division, none of which are better than 1-2 in conference play, it’s quite possible the winner between Wisconsin and Iowa will make the Big Ten championship. Saturday's game will feature two top-30 scoring defenses and pit Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill against his former team. Hill was at Wisconsin from 2021-22 before entering the transfer portal last October.

The league’s two highest-ranked teams, No. 2 Michigan (6-0, 3-0) and No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0), will face off against Indiana (2-3, 0-2) and Purdue (2-4, 1-2), respectively. The host Wolverines are a 33.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers while the Buckeyes will hit the road as a 19.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers.

Elsewhere, No. 5 Penn State (5-0, 3-0) will wrap up its non-conference schedule with a game against UMass, Michigan State (2-3, 0-2) will look to snap its three-game losing streak when it visits Rutgers (4-2, 1-2) and Maryland (5-1, 2-1) will aim to rebound from its loss last week at Ohio State with a game against Illinois (2-4, 0-3). A win vs. the Illini would make the Terrapins bowl eligible.

Here's everything you need to know about the Big Ten’s schedule in Week 7, including times, dates, TV info and scores:

College football schedule Week 7

Matchup Location Time (ET) TV Indiana at No. 2 Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich. Noon Fox No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind. Noon Peacock Michigan State at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J. Noon Big Ten Network UMass at No. 5 Penn State University Park, Pa. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Illinois at Maryland College Park, Md. 3:30 p.m. NBC Iowa at Wisconsin Madison, Wisc. 4 p.m. Fox

