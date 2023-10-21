College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Week 8 Big Ten games

Nearly two months into the 2023 college football season, three undefeated teams remain in the Big Ten. By Saturday night, that number will decrease by at least one.

No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) will host No. 6 Penn State (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio in one of the most hotly anticipated matchups of the season. While a loss wouldn’t outright eliminate either team from College Football Playoff consideration, the winner of the contest will get a crucial upper hand in the race for both conference and national championships.

While the Nittany Lions have raced out to a 6-0 start by winning each of their games by at least 17 points, the Buckeyes will present a significantly harder challenge — one Penn State largely has been unable to overcome over the past decade. Ohio State has won each of the past six meetings against Penn State and 10 of the past 11, including last season’s 44-31 victory at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Though it doesn't come with the same high stakes as Ohio State-Penn State, No. 2 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) vs. Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) is also a rivalry worth watching. The Wolverines are a significant favorite to win — with a spread of 24.5 points, according to odds from BetMGM — and had little trouble defeating the Spartans last season in a 29-7 victory at Michigan Stadium marred by a fight between the two teams in a tunnel.

Elsewhere, No. 23 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) will look to hang on to the Floyd of Rosedale trophy against Minnesota (3-3, 1-2); Rutgers (5-2, 2-2) will try to become bowl eligible as it takes on Indiana (2-4, 0-3); Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1) will try to defeat Illinois (3-4, 1-3) and former Badgers coach Bret Bielema; and Northwestern (3-3, 1-2) will head west to play a Nebraska (3-3, 1-2) team that has won three of its past four games.

Here's everything you need to know about the Big Ten's schedule in Week 8, including times, dates, TV info and scores:

College football schedule Week 8

All times Eastern

Matchup Location Time (ET) TV No. 6 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio Noon Fox Rutgers at Indiana Bloomington, Ind. Noon Big Ten Network Minnesota at No. 23 Iowa Iowa City, Iowa 3:30 p.m. NBC Wisconsin at Illinois Champaign, Ill. 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 Northwestern at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State East Lansing, Mich. 7:30 p.m. NBC

Big Ten results from Week 8

