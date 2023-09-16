College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Big Ten games

Fans of Big Ten football in 2023 could liken the Week 3 schedule to the calm that comes before a storm.

The biggest game of the week arguably is Michigan State's home game vs. No. 8 Washington, though the bigger storyline is the shadow hanging over the Spartans' football program: Mel Tucker has been suspended without pay amid a sexual harassment investigation, and Harlon Barnett will take over the team as interim coach, with former coach Mark Dantonio returning in an associate head coach role.

Elsewhere, No. 7 Penn State will take on Illinois in a game that promised to receive the "Big Noon Kickoff" treatment ... before the Fox program defected to Colorado for the Buffaloes' game vs. Colorado State. And No. 4 Ohio State will debut quarterback Kyle McCord as the team's starter against Western Kentucky.

Other interesting games on the schedule include No. 2 Michigan's visit from Bowling Green: It's not only the final game of Jim Harbaugh's three-game suspension, but also one his father Jack Harbaugh warned not to take lightly. And can Matt Rhule's Nebraska team finally get a win in 2023 vs. Northern Illinois?

Here's everything you need to know about those games and more, including times, TV schedules and scores:

B1G POWER RANKINGS: Michigan remains No. 1 but Penn State draws closer after blowout

College football schedule today

All times Eastern

Matchup Location Time TV Virginia at Maryland College Park, Md. 7 p.m. (Friday) Fox Sports 1 No. 7 Penn State at Illinois Champaign, Ill. Noon Fox Louisville at Indiana Indianapolis Noon Big Ten Network Georgia Southern at Wisconsin Madison, Wis. Noon Big Ten Network Minnesota at No. 18 North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. 3:30 p.m. ESPN Northwestern at No. 20 Duke Durham, N.C. 3:30 p.m. ACC Network Western Michigan at No. 24 Iowa Iowa City, Iowa 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Virginia Tech at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Western Kentucky at No. 4 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 4 p.m. Fox No. 8 Washington at Michigan State East Lansing Mich. 5 p.m. Peacock Northern Illinois at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 7 p.m. Fox Sports 1 Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich. 7:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Syracuse at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind. 7:30 p.m. NBC

Big Ten results from Week 3

Click here for full results of Big Ten play in Week 3.

