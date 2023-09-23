College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Week 4 Big Ten games

For a few teams, Week 4 is going to mark the beginning of the college football season. Michigan gets Jim Harbaugh back from a suspension, Ohio State plays another top-10 team in Notre Dame, and Iowa and Penn State play conference game in Happy Valley.

Indeed, it's a big week for some of the top teams in the conference. But they aren't having all of the fun: Maryland and Michigan State have their own Big Ten showdown, while Minnesota and Northwestern also share a date in Evanston, Illinois. In the nonconference realm, Illinois will play FAU after a loss to the Nittany Lions last week, while Indiana hosts Akron.

This week also featured a conference game on Friday night, with Wisconsin and Purdue playing each other in West Lafayette.

Primetime undoubtedly provides the most interest matchups of the week, but there will be interesting games interspersed throughout the weekend. Here's what you need to know for this week's Big Ten schedule, including dates, times and scores:

College football schedule today

Matchup Location Time (ET) TV Wisconsin vs. Purdue West Lafayette, Ind. 7 p.m. (Friday) Fox Sports 1 Rutgers vs. No. 2 Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich. Noon NBC Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Maryland vs. Michigan State East Lansing, Mich. 3:30 p.m. NBC Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Champaign, Ill. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Akron vs. Indiana Bloomington, Ind. 7:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Minnesota vs. Northwestern Evanston, Ill. 7:30 p.m. Big Ten Network No. 22 Iowa vs. No. 7 Penn State University Park, Pa. 7:30 p.m. CBS No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame South Bend, Ind. 7:30 p.m. NBC

Big Ten results from Week 4

