College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Week 9 Big Ten games

Week 8 brought the biggest matchup so far on the Big Ten schedule, with Ohio State holding Penn State stagnant for a 20-12 win.

Things won't get much easier for the Buckeyes in Week 9 as Ohio State heads to Camp Randall to take on Wisconsin. The Badgers bounced back from a six-point performance against Iowa to put up 25 against Illinois. The Buckeyes' staunch defense will look to hold the Badgers, who reclaimed the top spot in the Big Ten West last week with Iowa's loss.

Michigan is heading to a bye week after its 49-0 shredding of Michigan State, while the Spartans will go up against a Minnesota team looking to take another big step toward bowl eligibility. Nebraska will be in a similar situation against Purdue, with the Cornhuskers seeking their third straight win and fifth in six games.

No. 10 Penn State will host Indiana and Northwestern will host Maryland (which could get bowl eligibility with a win in that game) in the noon slot.

More: Watch select Big Ten football games live with Fubo (free trial)

Here's a look at the full Big Ten schedule for Saturday, with channels, times, and scores:

College football schedule Week 9

Matchup Location Time (ET) TV Indiana at No. 10 Penn State University Park, Pa. Noon CBS Maryland at Northwestern Evanston, Ill. Noon Big Ten Network Michigan State at Minnesota Minneapolis 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Purdue at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin Madison, Wisc. 7:30 p.m. NBC

Big Ten results from Week 9

Click here for full results from Big Ten action in Week 9.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Big Ten football schedule today: Time, schedule, TV coverage for Week 9