College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Big Ten games

Kevin Skiver, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Big Ten is one of the more intriguing conferences in college football this year, and Week 2 sees the watchful eyes of CFB fans descending on an interesting mark.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to Boulder, Colorado, to take on Deion Sanders and the darling Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffs shocked the world by toppling TCU in Week 1, thanks in large part to incredible performances from Shadeur Sanders, Dylan Edwards, and Travis Hunter.

The rest of the schedule finds itself a bit on the light side. Michigan will be playing UNLV as Jim Harbaugh continues to serve his three-game suspension, Penn State plays Delaware on Peacock, Ohio State hosts Youngstown State, and Michigan State takes on Richmond.

As far as other P5 matchups go, Purdue will be playing Virginia Tech and Wisconsin travels out to Pullman to play Washington State.

Here's the full slate of games, including broadcasts.

College football schedule today

Note: All times EST.

Matchup

Location

Time

TV

Indiana 41, Indiana State 7

Bloomington, Indiana

7 p.m. (Friday)

Big Ten Network

Kansas 34, Illinois 23

Lawrence, Kansas

7:30 p.m. (Friday)

ESPN2

Youngstown State at No. 4 Ohio State

Columbus, Ohio

Noon

Big Ten Network

Nebraska at No. 25 Colorado

Boulder, Colorado

Noon

Fox

Purdue at Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, Virginia

Noon

ESPN2

Delaware at No. 7 Penn State

University Park, Pennsylvania

Noon

Peacock

UNLV at No. 2 Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan

3:30 p.m.

CBS

Iowa at Iowa State

Ames, Iowa

3:30 p.m.

Fox

Richmond at Michigan State

East Lansing, Michigan

3:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

UTEP at Northwestern

Evanston, Illinois

3:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State

Pullman, Washington

7:30 p.m.

ABC

Charlotte at Maryland

College Park, Maryland

7:30 p.m.

NBC/Peacock

Eastern Michigan at Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Temple at Rutgers

Piscataway, New Jersey

7:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Big Ten results from Week 1

