College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Big Ten games

The Big Ten is one of the more intriguing conferences in college football this year, and Week 2 sees the watchful eyes of CFB fans descending on an interesting mark.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to Boulder, Colorado, to take on Deion Sanders and the darling Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffs shocked the world by toppling TCU in Week 1, thanks in large part to incredible performances from Shadeur Sanders, Dylan Edwards, and Travis Hunter.

The rest of the schedule finds itself a bit on the light side. Michigan will be playing UNLV as Jim Harbaugh continues to serve his three-game suspension, Penn State plays Delaware on Peacock, Ohio State hosts Youngstown State, and Michigan State takes on Richmond.

As far as other P5 matchups go, Purdue will be playing Virginia Tech and Wisconsin travels out to Pullman to play Washington State.

Here's the full slate of games, including broadcasts.

College football schedule today

Note: All times EST.

Matchup Location Time TV Indiana 41, Indiana State 7 Bloomington, Indiana 7 p.m. (Friday) Big Ten Network Kansas 34, Illinois 23 Lawrence, Kansas 7:30 p.m. (Friday) ESPN2 Youngstown State at No. 4 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio Noon Big Ten Network Nebraska at No. 25 Colorado Boulder, Colorado Noon Fox Purdue at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Virginia Noon ESPN2 Delaware at No. 7 Penn State University Park, Pennsylvania Noon Peacock UNLV at No. 2 Michigan Ann Arbor, Michigan 3:30 p.m. CBS Iowa at Iowa State Ames, Iowa 3:30 p.m. Fox Richmond at Michigan State East Lansing, Michigan 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network UTEP at Northwestern Evanston, Illinois 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State Pullman, Washington 7:30 p.m. ABC Charlotte at Maryland College Park, Maryland 7:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock Eastern Michigan at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota 7:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Temple at Rutgers Piscataway, New Jersey 7:30 p.m. Big Ten Network

Big Ten results from Week 1

