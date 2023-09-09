College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Big Ten games
The Big Ten is one of the more intriguing conferences in college football this year, and Week 2 sees the watchful eyes of CFB fans descending on an interesting mark.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to Boulder, Colorado, to take on Deion Sanders and the darling Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffs shocked the world by toppling TCU in Week 1, thanks in large part to incredible performances from Shadeur Sanders, Dylan Edwards, and Travis Hunter.
The rest of the schedule finds itself a bit on the light side. Michigan will be playing UNLV as Jim Harbaugh continues to serve his three-game suspension, Penn State plays Delaware on Peacock, Ohio State hosts Youngstown State, and Michigan State takes on Richmond.
As far as other P5 matchups go, Purdue will be playing Virginia Tech and Wisconsin travels out to Pullman to play Washington State.
Here's the full slate of games, including broadcasts.
MORE: Watch Big Ten games live with Fubo (free trial)
College football schedule today
Note: All times EST.
Matchup
Location
Time
TV
Bloomington, Indiana
7 p.m. (Friday)
Big Ten Network
Lawrence, Kansas
7:30 p.m. (Friday)
ESPN2
Youngstown State at No. 4 Ohio State
Columbus, Ohio
Noon
Big Ten Network
Nebraska at No. 25 Colorado
Boulder, Colorado
Noon
Fox
Purdue at Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, Virginia
Noon
ESPN2
Delaware at No. 7 Penn State
University Park, Pennsylvania
Noon
Peacock
UNLV at No. 2 Michigan
Ann Arbor, Michigan
3:30 p.m.
CBS
Iowa at Iowa State
Ames, Iowa
3:30 p.m.
Fox
Richmond at Michigan State
East Lansing, Michigan
3:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
UTEP at Northwestern
Evanston, Illinois
3:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State
Pullman, Washington
7:30 p.m.
ABC
Charlotte at Maryland
College Park, Maryland
7:30 p.m.
NBC/Peacock
Eastern Michigan at Minnesota
Minneapolis, Minnesota
7:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Piscataway, New Jersey
7:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Big Ten results from Week 1
Click here for full results of Big Ten play in Week 1.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football games today: TV, channels, scores on Big Ten schedule