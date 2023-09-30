College football schedule today: Time, schedule, TV coverage for SEC games in Week 5

After a week of verbal jabs directed at his former boss and employer, Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss team fell flat in a loss at Alabama, a 24-10 defeat in which its high-powered offense was stymied.

How will the Rebels be able to rebound against the SEC West’s other traditional power?

No. 20 Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC) will encounter its second ranked opponent in as many weeks as it squares off today against No. 12 LSU (3-1, 2-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The matchup of rivals from bordering states will feature two of the top 15 scoring offenses in the FBS, with LSU at No. 10 at 42.8 points per game and Ole Miss at No. 12 at 42 points per game. The Tigers are a 2.5-point favorite and have won six of the past seven meetings dating back to 2016.

It's far from the only intriguing same on the SEC slate Saturday.

No. 19 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1) will aim to pick up its first SEC win of the young season as it tries to gain some measure of revenge at Neyland Stadium against South Carolina (2-2, 1-1), which ended the Vols’ College Football Playoff hopes last season in a 63-38 win in Columbia, South Carolina behind a school-record 438 passing yards from quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Elsewhere, No. 1 Georgia (4-0, 1-0) will work to keep its run at a third-consecutive national championship going with a road game against rival Auburn (3-1, 0-1), No. 23 Florida (3-1, 1-0) will try to avoid losing to Kentucky (4-0, 1-0) for the third-straight time in the series for the first time since 1950 and No. 11 Alabama (3-1, 1-0) will look to build on its win last week against Ole Miss in a road game against Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2).

Here's everything you need to know about the SEC's schedule in Week 5, including times, dates, TV info and scores:

College football schedule Week 5

All times Central

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV No. 23 Florida vs. Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 11 a.m. ESPN Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Arlington, Texas 11 a.m. SEC Network No. 1 Georgia vs. Auburn Auburn, Ala. 2:30 p.m. CBS No. 22 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. 3 p.m. SEC Network No. 12 LSU vs. No. 20 Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. 5 p.m. ESPN South Carolina vs. No. 19 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network No. 11 Alabama vs. Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. 8 p.m. ESPN

