College football schedule today: Time, schedule, TV coverage for SEC games in Week 11

Week 11 of the college football season will be one of heartbreak for at least a few teams in the SEC.

That starts first and foremost with the meeting between No. 2 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 in SEC play) and No. 9 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC). A win by Kirby Smart's Bulldogs team (No. 1 in both the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25) would secure the team a fourth SEC East division title of the last five years. A loss by Lane Kiffin's Rebels (No. 10 Coaches/AP) would not only end the Rebels' hopes of winning the SEC West division, but also the College Football Playoff.

More: Watch select SEC football games live with Fubo (free trial)

A win by Kiffin over Smart, however, wouldn't gaurantee the Rebels a berth in the SEC title game in Atlanta. No. 8 Alabama can clinch the West division title vs. Kentucky (6-3, 3-3 SEC). A Rebels win would, however, keep alive No. 13 Tennessee's hopes of winning the division. Josh Heupel and Co. need only to win out vs. No. 14 Missouri, No. 2 Georgia and Vanderbilt (and hope Ole Miss beats Georgia) to make the trip to Atlanta.

Those are the headliners in Week 11, but other games to watch include Auburn at Arkansas, Vanderbilt at South Carolina, Florida at No. 19 SU and Mississippi State at Texas A&M.

Here's everything you need to know about the SEC's schedule in Week 11, including times, dates, TV info and scores:

REQUIRED READING: Expert picks against the spread for Week 11 college football games

College football schedule Week 11

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV No. 8 Alabama at Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 11 a.m. ESPN Vanderbilt at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 11 a.m. SEC Network No. 13 Tennessee at No. 14 Missouri Columbia, Mo. 2:30 p.m. CBS Auburn at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. 3 p.m. SEC Network No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia Athens, Ga. 6 p.m. ESPN Florida at No. 19 LSU Baton Rouge, La. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network Mississippi State at Texas A&M College Station, Texas 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

REQUIRED READING: CFP rankings: SEC teams in second College Football Playoff top 25 poll of 2023 season

SEC results from Week 11

Click here for full results from SEC action in Week 11.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC college football schedule for Week 11