College football schedule today: Time, TV coverage, scores for SEC games in Week 13

Rivalry Week in the SEC always has a lot of different flavors to it.

There's the Iron Bowl, featuring an Auburn team looking to spoil Alabama's season. Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate between Georgia and former SEC member Georgia Tech, and the Egg Bowl, a Thanksgiving showdown between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Although the SEC has a few games outside of the conference thanks to some long-standing feuds, the stakes are the same as ever. The Crimson Tide is looking to stay as a serious CFP contender, and Missouri is angling for a New Year's Six berth.

Here's a look at the full schedule this week.

College football schedule Week 13

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV No. 12 Ole Miss at Mississippi State Starkville, Mississippi 6:30 p.m. (Thanksgiving) ESPN No. 10 Missouri at Arkansas Fayetteville, Arkansas 3 p.m. (Friday) CBS Kentucky at No. 9 Louisville Louisville, Kentucky 11 a.m. ABC Texas A&M at No. 14 LSU Baton Rouge, Louisiana 11 a.m. ESPN No. 8 Alabama at Auburn Auburn, Alabama 2:30 p.m. CBS Vanderbilt at No. 23 Tennessee Knoxville, Tennessee 2:30 p.m. SEC Network No. 4 Florida State at Florida Gainesville, Florida 6 p.m. ESPN No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech Atlanta, Georgia 6:30 p.m. ABC Clemson at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

SEC scores from Week 13

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC football schedule today: Time, TV channels, scores for Week 13 games