College football schedule today: Time, TV coverage, scores for SEC games in Week 13
Rivalry Week in the SEC always has a lot of different flavors to it.
There's the Iron Bowl, featuring an Auburn team looking to spoil Alabama's season. Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate between Georgia and former SEC member Georgia Tech, and the Egg Bowl, a Thanksgiving showdown between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
Although the SEC has a few games outside of the conference thanks to some long-standing feuds, the stakes are the same as ever. The Crimson Tide is looking to stay as a serious CFP contender, and Missouri is angling for a New Year's Six berth.
Here's a look at the full schedule this week.
College football schedule Week 13
Matchup
Location
Time (CT)
TV
No. 12 Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Starkville, Mississippi
6:30 p.m. (Thanksgiving)
ESPN
No. 10 Missouri at Arkansas
Fayetteville, Arkansas
3 p.m. (Friday)
CBS
Kentucky at No. 9 Louisville
Louisville, Kentucky
11 a.m.
ABC
Texas A&M at No. 14 LSU
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
11 a.m.
ESPN
No. 8 Alabama at Auburn
Auburn, Alabama
2:30 p.m.
CBS
Vanderbilt at No. 23 Tennessee
Knoxville, Tennessee
2:30 p.m.
SEC Network
No. 4 Florida State at Florida
Gainesville, Florida
6 p.m.
ESPN
No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech
Atlanta, Georgia
6:30 p.m.
ABC
Clemson at South Carolina
Columbia, S.C.
6:30 p.m.
SEC Network
SEC scores from Week 13
Click here for full results from SEC action in Week 13.
