College football schedule today: Time, schedule, TV coverage for SEC games in Week 3
Can the SEC rebound from what has been an underwhelming start to the 2023 college football season? If so, the Week 3 schedule would be a great place to start.
The conference gets plenty of opportunities to score notable wins, including a rare nonconference road game for No. 10 Alabama, which will take travel to play the USF Bulls in Tampa, Florida. Missouri will take on No. 15 Kansas State, a former Big 12 rival, while Arkansas pits its undefeated status vs. similarly unbeaten BYU. No. 19 Ole Miss also gets ACC foe Georgia Tech in a rematch of old conference foes.
MORE: Watch select SEC games live with Fubo (free trial)
Elsewhere, No. 1 Georgia will take on South Carolina in one of the first conference games of the season: No. 9 Tennessee will travel to The Swamp to take on Florida, while No. 14 LSU and Mississippi State battle it out in Starkville.
Here's a look at those games and more in the SEC's Week 3 college football schedule:
SEC POWER RANKINGS: Who ranks third? Might as well make it Texas, a year early | Goodbread
College football schedule Week 3
All times Central
Matchup
Location
Time (CT)
TV
No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State
Starkville, Miss.
11 a.m.
ESPN
No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri
Columbia, Mo.
11 a.m.
SEC Network
South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia
Athens, Ga.
2:30 p.m.
CBS
No. 10 Alabama at South Florida
Tampa, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
ABC
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M
College Station, Texas
3 p.m.
SEC Network
No. 9 Tennessee at Florida
Gainesville, Fla.
6 p.m.
ESPN
Samford at Auburn
Auburn, Ala.
6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at UNLV
Las Vegas
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
Georgia Tech at No. 19 Ole Miss
Oxford, Miss.
6:30 p.m.
SEC Network
BYU at Arkansas
Fayetteville, Ark.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2
Lexington, Ky.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU
SEC results from Week 3
Click here for full results of SEC play in Week 3.
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC football schedule today: Time, schedule, TV coverage for Week 3