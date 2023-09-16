College football schedule today: Time, schedule, TV coverage for SEC games in Week 3

Can the SEC rebound from what has been an underwhelming start to the 2023 college football season? If so, the Week 3 schedule would be a great place to start.

The conference gets plenty of opportunities to score notable wins, including a rare nonconference road game for No. 10 Alabama, which will take travel to play the USF Bulls in Tampa, Florida. Missouri will take on No. 15 Kansas State, a former Big 12 rival, while Arkansas pits its undefeated status vs. similarly unbeaten BYU. No. 19 Ole Miss also gets ACC foe Georgia Tech in a rematch of old conference foes.

Elsewhere, No. 1 Georgia will take on South Carolina in one of the first conference games of the season: No. 9 Tennessee will travel to The Swamp to take on Florida, while No. 14 LSU and Mississippi State battle it out in Starkville.

Here's a look at those games and more in the SEC's Week 3 college football schedule:

College football schedule Week 3

All times Central

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. 11 a.m. ESPN No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri Columbia, Mo. 11 a.m. SEC Network South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia Athens, Ga. 2:30 p.m. CBS No. 10 Alabama at South Florida Tampa, Fla. 2:30 p.m. ABC Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M College Station, Texas 3 p.m. SEC Network No. 9 Tennessee at Florida Gainesville, Fla. 6 p.m. ESPN Samford at Auburn Auburn, Ala. 6 p.m. ESPN+/SEC Network+ Vanderbilt at UNLV Las Vegas 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network Georgia Tech at No. 19 Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network BYU at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 Akron at Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

SEC results from Week 3

Click here for full results of SEC play in Week 3.

