College football schedule today: Time, schedule, TV coverage for SEC games in Week 6

Can Georgia reestablish their dominance as the nation's undisputed No. 1 team, or will No. 20 Kentucky upset the Bulldogs after their uninspiring start to the season?

Week 6 of the SEC schedule boasts a tremendous amount of pivotal matchups, but the Bulldogs' home game vs. the Wildcats will likely draw the most eyes: Despite opening the season as the No. 1 team, Georgia has barely scraped through wins against Auburn and South Carolina, causing some concern for the back-to-back national champions. Kentucky has dropped their last 13 matchups to Georgia — Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is 0-10 against the Bulldogs — and will look to put an end to that losing streak on Saturday.

Another matchup to look out for in the SEC this weekend is No. 22 Missouri taking on No. 23 LSU, just the fourth matchup between the two programs. This game will likely feature plenty of offense, as LSU ranks sixth in the FBS in yards per game while Mizzou sits at 15th. As was the case in LSU's heartbreaking 55-49 loss to Ole Miss in Week 5, defenses will likely be challenged keeping up with the the opponent's explosive offense.

Elsewhere, No. 10 Alabama takes on Texas A&M in a battle of the top two teams in the SEC West. The Crimson Tide offensive line will be a major X-factor in this matchup, as they've allowed 20 sacks through five games, second highest in the SEC. Meanwhile, the Aggies defensive line has been relentless in getting to the quarterback, as Texas A&M has 20 sacks through five games (good for second in the SEC).

Here's everything you need to know about the SEC's schedule in Week 6, including times, dates, TV info and scores:

College football schedule Week 6

All times Central

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV No. 23 LSU at No. 22 Missouri Columbia, Mo. 11 a.m. ESPN Western Michigan at Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. 11 a.m. SEC Network No. 10 Alabama at Texas A&M College Station, Texas 2:30 p.m. CBS Vanderbilt at Florida Gainesville, Fla. 3 p.m. SEC Network No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia Athens, Ga. 6 p.m. ESPN Arkansas at No. 15 Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

SEC results from Week 6

Click here for full results of SEC play in Week 6.

