College football schedule today: Time, schedule, TV coverage for SEC games in Week 7

Week 7 of the SEC college football schedule could be one of broken records.

Georgia football (6-0, 3-0 SEC) needs one more win — against Vanderbilt — to break Tennessee's SEC record for consecutive regular season wins. Elsewhere, Alabama kicker Will Reichard needs just one more point to break former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson's SEC record for most points scored in a career (480).

In non-record-breaking action, Missouri (5-1, 1-1) and Kentucky (5-1, 2-1) meet after suffering tough losses in Week 6. Alabama (5-1, 3-0) will try to stay unbeaten in conference play against Arkansas. Texas A&M and Tennessee will both look to score a season-building victory while Florida and South Carolina will face off in the Steve Spurrier Bowl. The action also includes Auburn-LSU, with each of Ole Miss and Mississippi State on a bye.

Here's everything you need to know about the SEC's schedule in Week 7, including times, dates, TV info and scores:

College football schedule Week 7

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. 11 a.m. CBS Arkansas at No. 10 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 11 a.m. ESPN Texas A&M at No. 17 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 2:30 p.m. CBS Florida at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 2:30 p.m. SEC Network Auburn at No. 20 LSU Baton Rouge, La. 6 p.m. ESPN No. 25 Missouri at No. 23 Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

More: SEC Nation, Paul Finebaum to broadcast on campus for Tennessee football vs. Texas A&M

SEC results from Week 7

Click here for full results from SEC action in Week 7.

