College football schedule today: Time, schedule, TV coverage for SEC games in Week 2

Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK
Gear up for Week 2 of the 2023 college football season.

Several SEC programs find themselves in some of the most intriguing matchups of the week, including a “College GameDay” bout between No. 3 Alabama and No. 10 Texas in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.Other games include a ranked matchup between No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 22 Tulane in New Orleans, and a rematch from last season of No. 23 Texas A&M and Miami in Miami Gardens, Florida.Six SEC schools are ranked inside the U.S. LBM Coaches Poll, along with future additions Texas and Oklahoma. SEC programs hold a combined 12-3 record through a week of play, including Vanderbilt’s Week 0 win over Hawaii. Here’s a look at all the SEC contests in Week 2:

College football schedule today

Matchup

Location

Time (CT)

TV

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, N.C.

10 a.m.

ACC Network

Ball State at No. 1 Georgia

Athens, Ga.

11 a.m.

SEC Network

EKU at Kentucky

Lexington, Ky.

2 p.m.

ESPN+/SEC Network+

No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 22 Tulane

New Orleans

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2

No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami

Miami Gardens, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ABC

Kent State at Arkansas

Fayetteville, Ark.

3 p.m.

SEC Network

Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee

Knoxville, Tenn.

4 p.m.

ESPN+/SEC Network+

No. 10 Texas at No. 3 Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

6 p.m.

ESPN

MTSU at Missouri

Columbia, Mo.

6 p.m.

ESPN+/SEC Network+

Grambling at No. 14 LSU

Baton Rouge, La.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN+/SEC Network+

McNeese St. at Florida

Gainesville, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Arizona at Mississippi St.

Starkville, Miss.

6:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Furman at South Carolina

Columbia, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN+/SEC Network+

Auburn at Cal

Berkeley, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

