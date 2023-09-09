College football schedule today: Time, schedule, TV coverage for SEC games in Week 2
Gear up for Week 2 of the 2023 college football season.
Several SEC programs find themselves in some of the most intriguing matchups of the week, including a “College GameDay” bout between No. 3 Alabama and No. 10 Texas in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.Other games include a ranked matchup between No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 22 Tulane in New Orleans, and a rematch from last season of No. 23 Texas A&M and Miami in Miami Gardens, Florida.Six SEC schools are ranked inside the U.S. LBM Coaches Poll, along with future additions Texas and Oklahoma. SEC programs hold a combined 12-3 record through a week of play, including Vanderbilt’s Week 0 win over Hawaii. Here’s a look at all the SEC contests in Week 2:
College football schedule today
Matchup
Location
Time (CT)
TV
Vanderbilt at Wake Forest
Winston-Salem, N.C.
10 a.m.
ACC Network
Ball State at No. 1 Georgia
Athens, Ga.
11 a.m.
SEC Network
EKU at Kentucky
Lexington, Ky.
2 p.m.
ESPN+/SEC Network+
No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 22 Tulane
New Orleans
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2
No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami
Miami Gardens, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
ABC
Kent State at Arkansas
Fayetteville, Ark.
3 p.m.
SEC Network
Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee
Knoxville, Tenn.
4 p.m.
ESPN+/SEC Network+
No. 10 Texas at No. 3 Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
6 p.m.
ESPN
MTSU at Missouri
Columbia, Mo.
6 p.m.
ESPN+/SEC Network+
Grambling at No. 14 LSU
Baton Rouge, La.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN+/SEC Network+
McNeese St. at Florida
Gainesville, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Arizona at Mississippi St.
Starkville, Miss.
6:30 p.m.
SEC Network
Furman at South Carolina
Columbia, S.C.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN+/SEC Network+
Auburn at Cal
Berkeley, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN
SEC results from Week 2
