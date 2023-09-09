College football schedule today: Time, schedule, TV coverage for SEC games in Week 2

Gear up for Week 2 of the 2023 college football season.

Several SEC programs find themselves in some of the most intriguing matchups of the week, including a “College GameDay” bout between No. 3 Alabama and No. 10 Texas in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.Other games include a ranked matchup between No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 22 Tulane in New Orleans, and a rematch from last season of No. 23 Texas A&M and Miami in Miami Gardens, Florida.Six SEC schools are ranked inside the U.S. LBM Coaches Poll, along with future additions Texas and Oklahoma. SEC programs hold a combined 12-3 record through a week of play, including Vanderbilt’s Week 0 win over Hawaii. Here’s a look at all the SEC contests in Week 2:

MORE: Watch select SEC games live with Fubo (free trial)

College football schedule today

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV Vanderbilt at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. 10 a.m. ACC Network Ball State at No. 1 Georgia Athens, Ga. 11 a.m. SEC Network EKU at Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 2 p.m. ESPN+/SEC Network+ No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 22 Tulane New Orleans 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami Miami Gardens, Fla. 2:30 p.m. ABC Kent State at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. 3 p.m. SEC Network Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 4 p.m. ESPN+/SEC Network+ No. 10 Texas at No. 3 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 6 p.m. ESPN MTSU at Missouri Columbia, Mo. 6 p.m. ESPN+/SEC Network+ Grambling at No. 14 LSU Baton Rouge, La. 6:30 p.m. ESPN+/SEC Network+ McNeese St. at Florida Gainesville, Fla. 6:30 p.m. ESPNU Arizona at Mississippi St. Starkville, Miss. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network Furman at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 6:30 p.m. ESPN+/SEC Network+ Auburn at Cal Berkeley, Calif. 9:30 p.m. ESPN

SEC results from Week 2

Click here for full results of SEC play in Week 2.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC football schedule today: Time, schedule, TV coverage for Week 2