College football schedule today: Time, schedule, TV coverage for SEC games in Week 4

Will Week 4 of the 2023 college football season represent the end of Nick Saban's dynasty at Alabama?

Another loss by Saban and the Crimson Tide (2-1, 0-0 SEC) almost certainly would end one of the most impressive streaks in college football history: Alabama has never gone more than three years between championships under Saban. A loss to Lane Kiffin and No. 16 Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) would not only give Alabama its second defeat of the season (no team has ever made the College Football Playoff with more than one) but likely ends that impressive run of dominance.

But there's more to the Week 4 SEC schedule than Saban's reunion with Lane Kiffin. No. 13 LSU (2-1, 0-0) will look to continue its rebound from a season-opening loss to Florida State by claiming the Golden Boot once again from its rivalry with Arkansas (2-1, 0-0). In SEC East division play, Kentucky and running back Ray Davis will play Vanderbilt, the team from which he transferred to play for the Wildcats.

Elsewhere, Auburn plays Texas A&M amid a season of unrest and growing significance for Jimbo Fisher while Mississippi State and South Carolina look to rebound from disappointing losses. No. 1 Georgia, No. 20 Tennessee, Florida and Missouri round out the conference schedule with games against non-Power Five opponents.

Here's everything you need to know about the SEC's schedule in Week 4, including times, dates, TV info and scores:

College football schedule Week 4

All times Central

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV Auburn at Texas A&M College Station, Texas 11 a.m. ESPN Kentucky at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. 11 a.m. SEC Network No. 16 Ole Miss at No. 12 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 2:30 p.m. CBS UTSA at No. 20 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 3 p.m. SEC Network Arkansas at No. 13 LSU Baton Rouge, La. 6 p.m. ESPN Charlotte at Florida Gainesville, Fla. 6 p.m. ESPN+/SEC Network+ UAB at No. 1 Georgia Athens, Ga. 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 Memphis at Missouri St. Louis 6:30 p.m. ESPNU Mississippi State at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

SEC results from Week 4

