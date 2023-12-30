College football schedule today: Bowl game TV coverage, channels, scores for Saturday

Outside of Monday's College Football Playoff semifinal games (and the national championship, of course) there might not be a better slate of bowl games than the ones that will play out on Saturday.

Two of the five remaining New Year's Six games will play out in the Peach Bowl between No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 in Big Ten play) and Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2), one of three bowls in which the SEC will be represented. That also includes the Orange Bowl meeting between No. 5 Florida State (13-0, 8-0 ACC) and No. 6 Georgia (12-1, 8-0 SEC).

The Orange Bowl, of course, has lost some of its sheen in the wake of numerous opt-outs and transfers on the part of the Seminoles. FSU was left out of the CFP as an undefeated Power Five conference champion, so it's perhaps not as surprising the Seminoles will see a dearth of its typical playmakers vs. the Bulldogs, including backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker and receiver Keon Ellis.

MORE: Watch select college football bowl games live with Fubo (free trial)

FSU is alike in Georgia in the sense neither team wanted to be in this game; the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs lost a hard-fought game to No. 4 Alabama in the SEC championship game and, despite lobbying from coach Kirby Smart, the team was left out of the final four-team playoff.

But those aren't the only games on the schedule for today: Auburn (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will also take on Maryland (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) in the Music City Bowl, marking the third of six SEC-Big Ten bowl games between Friday and Monday. The Arizona Bowl between Toledo (11-2, 8-1 MAC) and Wyoming (8-4, 5-3 MWC) will bring up the rear of Saturday's games.

Here's how to watch Saturday's games, including times, TV and streaming information and scores:

College football schedule today

Saturday, Dec. 30

Matchup (bowl) Location Time (CT) TV No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Penn State (Peach Bowl) Atlanta 11 a.m. ESPN Auburn vs. Maryland (Music City Bowl) Nashville, Tenn. 1 p.m. ABC No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 5 Florida State (Orange Bowl) Miami Gardens, Fla. 3 p.m. ESPN Toledo vs. Wyoming (Arizona Bowl) Tucson, Ariz. 3:30 p.m. CW/Barstool

How to watch, livestream bowl games today

Saturday, Dec. 30

TV: ESPN | ABC | CW Network

Streaming: ESPN app | Barstool | Fubo (free trial)

Saturday's college football bowl schedule is perhaps the most varied of the 2023-24 college football bowl season, with three networks among the four games. The Peach and Orange bowls will take place on ESPN, whereas the Music City Bowl will take place on ABC. Those games can be streamed via ESPN+ and the ESPN app, the latter with a cable login.

The Arizona Bowl, sponsored by Barstool Sports, can be watched on the CW Network and via Barstool.com.

Another option to stream each of Sunday's games is Fubo, which carries ESPN, ABC and the CW Network and offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

REQUIRED READING: College football bowl game rankings: The 41 postseason matchups from best to worst

College football scores today

Saturday, Dec. 30

Matchup (bowl) No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Penn State (Peach Bowl) Auburn vs. Maryland (Music City Bowl) No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 5 Florida State (Orange Bowl) Toledo vs. Wyoming (Arizona Bowl)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Bowl games today: College football schedule, times, TV, streaming info