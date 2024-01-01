College football schedule today: Bowl game TV coverage, channels, scores for Monday

Monday will be a bittersweet day for college football fans. While it's filled to the brim with massive games, including both College Football Playoff semifinals, it's also the last day of the season in which multiple games will be played.

Monday's schedule features five bowl games, none bigger than the two CFP semifinals. First up is the Rose Bowl between No. 1 Michigan (13-0, 9-0 in Big Ten play) and No. 4 Alabama (12-1, 8-0 SEC), followed by the Sugar Bowl between No. 2 Washington (13-0, 9-0 Pac-12) and No. 3 Texas (12-1, 8-0 Big 12).

Storylines abound for both matchups, including Alabama's resurgence to beat Georgia and steal into the CFP as the No. 4 seed; Michigan's sign-stealing scandal and coach Jim Harbaugh's uncertain future; Texas' return to prominence on the national stage; and whether Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. can lead the Huskies to their first national title since the early 1990s.

But the two semifinal games account for less than half of the bowl game action taking place on Monday. Three other games are set to take place in the ReliaQuest Bowl between Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) and No. 13 LSU (9-3, 6-2). The Tigers will be without Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, and it remains to be seen how the Tigers will adjust without him.

Elsewhere, No. 17 Iowa (10-3, 7-3 Big Ten) and its staunch defense will prove to be a tough first test for Nico Iamaleava, who will make his first start for the Vols with Joe Milton III opting out of the Citrus Bowl. He comes highly heralded from the recruiting ranks, but the Hawkeyes will look to give him a miserable debut for Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC).

Last but not least, No. 23 Liberty (13-0, 9-0 CUSA) will look to cap its undefeated season against its toughest test of the season: No. 8 Oregon (11-2, 8-1 Pac-12). The Ducks just missed out on the College Football Playoff with their second close loss to Washington, and will look to end their season on a high note vs. the Flames.

Here's how to watch Monday's games, including times, TV and streaming information and scores:

College football schedule today

Monday, Jan. 1

Matchup (bowl) Location Time (CT) TV Wisconsin vs. No. 13 LSU (ReliaQuest Bowl) Tampa, Fla. 11 a.m. ESPN2 No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon (Fiesta Bowl) Glendale, Ariz. Noon ESPN No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (Citrus Bowl) Orlando, Fla. Noon ABC No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan (Rose Bowl semifinal) Pasadena, Calif. 4 p.m. ESPN No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington (Sugar Bowl semifinal) New Orleans 7:45 p.m. ESPN

How to watch, livestream bowl games today

Monday, Jan. 1

TV: ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Streaming: ESPN app | Fubo (free trial)

Each of Monday's college football games takes place on the ESPN family of networks, with the ReliaQuest Bowl on ESPN2; the Citrus Bowl on ABC; and each of the Fiesta, Rose and Sugar bowls on ESPN.

Streaming options for each game include ESPN+, the ESPN app (with a cable login) and Fubo, which not only carries the ESPN family of networks but also offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

College football scores today

Monday, Jan. 1

