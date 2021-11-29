College Football Schedule, Predictions, Scoreboard, How To Watch: Championship Week
All times Eastern
ACC Championship
Pitt vs Wake Forest
8:00, FOX
Line: Wake Forest -3, o/u: 72.5
ACC Results So Far
SU: 74-35, ATS: 60-48-1, Point Total: 59-48-1
American Athletic Conference Championship
Houston at Cincinnati
4:00, ABC
Line: Cincinnati -10.5, o/u: 54
American Athletic Conference Results So Far
SU: 73-16, ATS: 54-35, Point Total: 41-48
Big Ten Championship
Michigan vs Iowa
8:00, ABC
Line: Michigan -10.5, o/u: 43.5
Big Ten Results So Far
SU: 78-28, ATS: 70-36, Point Total: 62-43-1
Big 12 Championship
Baylor vs Oklahoma State
12:00, ABC
Line: Oklahoma State -5, o/u: 46.5
Big 12 Results So Far
SU: 55-21, ATS: 47-27-1, Point Total: 39-31-1
Conference USA Championship
WKU at UTSA
7:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: WKU -1, o/u: 72
Conference USA Results So Far
SU: 82-29, ATS: 57-52-2, Point Total: 61-49
MAC Championship
Kent State vs Northern Illinois
12:00, ESPN
Line: Kent State -3, o/u: -3
MAC Results So Far
SU: 76-22, ATS: 56-39, Point Total: 51-44-2
Mountain West Championship
Utah State at San Diego State
3:00, FOX
Line: San Diego State -6, o/u: 50
Mountain West Results So Far
SU: 67-31, ATS: 52-43-2, Point Total: 45-51-1
Pac-12 Championship
Oregon vs Utah
8:00, ABC
Line: Utah -3, o/u: 59.5
USC at Cal
11:00 pm, FS1
Line: Cal -3.5, o/u: 57.5
Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 64-26, ATS: 46-41-1, Point Total: 46-41-1
SEC Championship
Alabama vs Georgia
4:00, CBS
Line: Georgia -6.5, o/u: 50.5
SEC Results So Far
SU: 86-27, ATS: 62-50-1, Point Total: 57-53-1
Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State at Louisiana
3:30, ESPN
Line: Appalachian State -3, o/u: 53
Sun Belt Results So Far
SU: 61-18, ATS: 38-42, Point Total: 45-36
Independent Results So Far
SU: 59-17, ATS: 36-40, Point Total: 44-32
