College Football Schedule, Predictions, Scoreboard, How To Watch: Championship Week

Reuters

A nearly 10-month Pentagon review released on Monday provided few details on the future of the military's global posture but said that President Joe Biden's administration would make decisions by working with allies and looking at long-term objectives. The review is an attempt to move away from how former President Donald Trump made major decisions that impacted the military and allies - often on Twitter and with little discussions within his own administration that caught officials by surprise. During his tenure Trump announced that U.S. troops would be leaving Syria on several occasions and at one point ordered a large troop cut from Germany, which Biden reversed.