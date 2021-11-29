College Football Schedule, Predictions, Scoreboard, How To Watch: Championship Week

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines, Game Times and How To Watch: 2021 Championship Week

College Football Schedule, Predictions: Championship Week

All times Eastern

ACC Championship
Pitt vs Wake Forest

8:00, FOX
Line: Wake Forest -3, o/u: 72.5

ACC Results So Far
SU: 74-35, ATS: 60-48-1, Point Total: 59-48-1

American Athletic Conference Championship
Houston at Cincinnati

4:00, ABC
Line: Cincinnati -10.5, o/u: 54

American Athletic Conference Results So Far
SU: 73-16, ATS: 54-35, Point Total: 41-48

Big Ten Championship
Michigan vs Iowa

8:00, ABC
Line: Michigan -10.5, o/u: 43.5

Big Ten Results So Far
SU: 78-28, ATS: 70-36, Point Total: 62-43-1

Big 12 Championship
Baylor vs Oklahoma State

12:00, ABC
Line: Oklahoma State -5, o/u: 46.5

Big 12 Results So Far
SU: 55-21, ATS: 47-27-1, Point Total: 39-31-1

Conference USA Championship
WKU at UTSA

7:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: WKU -1, o/u: 72

Conference USA Results So Far
SU: 82-29, ATS: 57-52-2, Point Total: 61-49

MAC Championship
Kent State vs Northern Illinois

12:00, ESPN
Line: Kent State -3, o/u: -3

MAC Results So Far
SU: 76-22, ATS: 56-39, Point Total: 51-44-2

Mountain West Championship
Utah State at San Diego State

3:00, FOX
Line: San Diego State -6, o/u: 50

Mountain West Results So Far
SU: 67-31, ATS: 52-43-2, Point Total: 45-51-1

Pac-12 Championship
Oregon vs Utah

8:00, ABC
Line: Utah -3, o/u: 59.5

USC at Cal

11:00 pm, FS1
Line: Cal -3.5, o/u: 57.5

Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 64-26, ATS: 46-41-1, Point Total: 46-41-1

SEC Championship
Alabama vs Georgia

4:00, CBS
Line: Georgia -6.5, o/u: 50.5

SEC Results So Far
SU: 86-27, ATS: 62-50-1, Point Total: 57-53-1

Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State at Louisiana

3:30, ESPN
Line: Appalachian State -3, o/u: 53

Sun Belt Results So Far
SU: 61-18, ATS: 38-42, Point Total: 45-36

Independent Results So Far
SU: 59-17, ATS: 36-40, Point Total: 44-32

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

