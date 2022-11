College Football Schedule Predictions Scoreboard Lines TV Week 13

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA

IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

CFN Expert Picks: Week 13 | NFL Expert Picks

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

ACC College Football Schedule Predictions Lines Week 13

Results So Far

Straight Up 71-29, ATS 54-44-2, o/u 64-35-1

Friday, November 25

NC State at North Carolina

3:30 ABC

Line: North Carolina -6.5, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: COMING

Florida at Florida State

7:30 ABC

Line: Florida State -7.5, o/u: 58

Final Score: COMING

Virginia at Virginia Tech

TBA

Line: Virginia Tech -1.5, o/u: 40

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, November 26

Georgia Tech at Georgia

12:00 ESPN

Line: Georgia -35, o/u: 49

Final Score: COMING

South Carolina at Clemson

12:00 ABC

Line: Clemson -14.5, o/u: 50

Final Score: COMING

Louisiana at Kentucky

3:00 SEC Network

Line: Kentucky -3.5, o/u: 43

Final Score: COMING

Wake Forest at Duke

3:30 ESPN2

Line: Wake Forest -4, o/u: 67

Final Score: COMING

Syracuse at Boston College

7:30 ESPN3

Line: Syracuse -10, o/u: 45.5

Final Score: COMING

Pitt at Miami

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Pitt -6.5 o/u: 44

Final Score: COMING

American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule Predictions Lines Week 13

Results So Far

Straight Up 66-18, ATS 52-32, o/u 51-33

Friday, November 25

Tulane at Cincinnati

12:00 ABC

Line: Cincinnati -2.5, o/u: 47

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, November 26

East Carolina at Temple

1:00 ESPN+

Line: East Carolina -13, o/u: 51

Final Score: COMING

Memphis at SMU

3:30 ESPNU

Line: SMU -4, o/u: 72

Final Score: COMING

UCF at USF

7:00 ESPN2

Line: UCF -18, o/u: 70

Final Score: COMING

Tulsa at Houston

7:30 ESPNU

Line: Houston -12, o/u: 67

Final Score: COMING

Big Ten College Football Schedule Predictions Lines Week 13

Results So Far

Straight Up 79-19, ATS 63-33, o/u 53-42

Friday, November 25

Nebraska at Iowa

4:00 BTN

Line: Iowa -10.5, o/u: 37.5

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, November 26

Michigan at Ohio State

12:00 FOX

Line: Ohio State -7.5, o/u: 57.5

Final Score: COMING

Rutgers at Maryland

12:00 BTN

Line: Maryland -14, o/u: 49

Final Score: COMING

Illinois at Northwestern

3:30 BTN

Line: Illinois 12.5, o/u: 37

Final Score: COMING

Minnesota at Wisconsin

3:30 ESPN

Line: Wisconsin -3, o/u: 34.5

Final Score: COMING

Purdue at Indiana

3:30 BTN

Line: Purdue -10, o/u: 55.5

Final Score: COMING

Michigan State at Penn State

4:00 FS1

Line: Penn State, o/u: 54

Final Score: COMING

Big 12 College Football Schedule Predictions Lines Week 13

Results So Far

Straight Up 46-24, ATS 30-38-2, o/u 45-26

Friday, November 25

Baylor at Texas

12:00 ESPN

Line: Texas -8, o/u: 56

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, November 26

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

12:00 ESPN2

Line: Oklahoma State -8.5, o/u: 66.5

Final Score: COMING

Iowa State at TCU

4:00 FOX

Line: TCU -10.5, o/u: 48

Final Score: COMING

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

7:30 FS1

Line: Oklahoma -1.5, o/u: 64.5

Final Score: COMING

Kansas at Kansas State

8:00 FOX

Line: Kansas State -12, o/u: 62.5

Final Score: COMING

Conference USA College Football Schedule Predictions Lines Week 13

Results So Far

Straight Up 59-21, ATS 38-42, o/u 47-33

Saturday, November 26

WKU at Florida Atlantic

12:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: WKU -7, o/u: 61

Final Score: COMING

Rice at North Texas

2:00 ESPN+

Line: North Texas -13.5, o/u: 61.5

Final Score: COMING

UAB at Louisiana Tech

3:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: UAB -17, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: COMING

UTEP at UTSA

3:30 Stadium

Line: UTSA -18, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: COMING

Middle Tennessee at FIU

6:00 ESPN3

Line: Middle Tennessee -20, o/u: 55.5

Final Score: COMING

Independents College Football Schedule Predictions Lines Week 13

Results So Far

Straight Up 48-25, ATS 34-37, o/u 43-28

Saturday, November 26

Army at UMass

12:00 ESPN+

Line: Army -20, o/u: 45.5

Final Score: COMING

New Mexico State at Liberty

12:00 ESPN+

Line: Liberty -24, o/u: 51

Final Score: COMING

Notre Dame at USC

7:30 ABC

Line: USC -5.5, o/u: 62.5

Final Score: COMING

BYU at Stanford

11:00 FS1

Line: BYU, o/u: 57.5

Final Score: COMING

MAC College Football Schedule Predictions Lines Week 13

Results So Far

Straight Up 60-29, ATS 49-38-1, o/u 50-39-1

Tuesday, November 22

Ball State at Miami Universitty

7:00 ESPN+

Line: Miami University -3, o/u: 44

Final Score: COMING

Bowling Green at Ohio

7:00 ESPNU

Line: Ohio -7, o/u: 56

Final Score: COMING

Friday, November 25

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan

12:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Eastern Michigan -1.5, o/u: 54.5

Final Score: COMING

Toledo at Western Michigan

12:00 ESPNU

Line: Toledo -7.5, o/u: 53.5

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, November 26

Kent State at Buffalo

1:00 ESPN+

Line: Buffalo -3, o/u: 54

Final Score: COMING

Akron at Northern Illinois

1:30 ESPN3

Line: Northern Illinois, o/u: 55

Final Score: COMING

Mountain West College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 13

Results So Far

Straight Up 70-19, ATS 46-43, o/u 42-47

Friday, November 25

Utah State at Boise State

12:00 CBS

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

Final Score: COMING

New Mexico at Colorado State

3:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: Colorado State -7, o/u: 35

Final Score: COMING

Wyoming at Fresno State

10:00 FS1

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, November 26

Hawaii at San Jose State

3:30 Spectrum

Line: San Jose State -14, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: COMING

Nevada at UNLV

6:00 Mountain West Network

Line: UNLV -12.5, o/u: 51

Final Score: COMING

Air Force at San Diego State

9:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

Final Score: COMING

Pac-12 College Football Schedule Predictions Lines Week 13

Results So Far

Straight Up 63-19, ATS 41-41, o/u 39-44

Friday, November 25

Arizona State at Arizona

3:00 FS1

Line: Arizona -4, o/u: 63

Final Score: COMING

UCLA at Cal

4:30 FOX

Line: UCLA -9, o/u: 60.5

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, November 26

Oregon at Oregon State

3:30 ABC

Line: Oregon -3.5, o/u: 57

Final Score: COMING

Utan at Colorado

4;00 Pac-12 Network

Line: Utah -29.5, o/u: 52.5

Final Score: COMING

Notre Dame at USC

7:30 ABC

Line: USC -5.5, o/u: 62.5

Final Score: COMING

Washington at Washington State

10:30 ESPN

Line: Washington -2, o/u: 58.5

Final Score: COMING

BYU at Stanford

11:00, FS1

Line: BYU, o/u: 57.5

Final Score: COMING

SEC College Football Schedule Predictions Lines Week 13

Results So Far

Straight Up 79-26, ATS 63-41, o/u 50-52

Thursday, November 24

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

7:00 ESPN

Line: Ole Miss -3, o/u: 63.5

Final Score: COMING

Friday, November 25

Arkansas at Missouri

3:30 CBS

Line: Arkansas -4, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: COMING

Florida at Florida State

7:30 ABC

Line: Florida State -7.5, o/u: 58

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, November 26

Georgia Tech at Georgia

12:00 ESPN

Line: Georgia -35, o/u: 49

Final Score: COMING

South Carolina at Clemson

12:00 ABC

Line: Clemson -14.5, o/u: 50

Final Score: COMING

Louisiana at Kentucky

3:00 SEC Network

Line: Kentucky -3.5, o/u: 43

Final Score: COMING

Auburn at Alabama

3:30 CBS

Line: Alabama -21.5, o/u: 49

Final Score: COMING

LSU at Texas A&M

7:00 ESPN

Line: LSU -9.5, o/u: 46

Final Score: COMING

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Tennessee -15.5, o/u: 66.5

Final Score: COMING

Sun Belt College Football Schedule Predictions Lines Week 13

Results So Far

Straight Up 76-34, ATS 58-51, o/u 64-44

Saturday, November 26

Coastal Carolina at James Madison

12:00 ESPNU

Line: James Madison -14, o/u: 54

Final Score: COMING

Old Dominion at South Alabama

12:00 ESPN+

Line: South Alabama -16.5, o/u: 48

Final Score: COMING

Georgia State at Marshall

12:00 ESPN+

Line: Marshall -6, o/u: 49.5

Final Score: COMING

Troy at Arkansas State

3:00 ESPN+

Line: Troy -3.5, o/u: 47

Final Score: COMING

Southern Miss at ULM

5:00 ESPN+

Line: Southern Miss -3.5, o/u: 52

Final Score: COMING

Louisiana at Texas State

5:00 ESPN+

Line: Louisiana -5, o/u: 45

Final Score: COMING

Appalachian State at Georgia State

6:00 ESPN+

Line: Appalachian State -4.5, o/u: 60

Final Score: COMING

