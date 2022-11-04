College Football Schedule Predictions Scoreboard Lines TV Week 10
College football schedule, predictions, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
SEC predictions, schedule and previews for all of the Week 10 games
TJ McMahon's career-high 334 yards and clutch play led Rice over UTEP.
Frederick J. Campbell, 35, faces multiple charges, including reckless driving with serious bodily injury and failure to stop for a school bus.
Tennessee vs Georgia game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Saturday, November 5
Appalachian State took control early in the fourth quarter and held tight.
Can the Irish pull off the upset?
The ticket prices for the battle of the undefeated SEC teams at Sanford Stadium broke regular season records on Wednesday, according to TickPick.
“It's like they got a group of caddies together and asked them to design a tour,” said Austin Johnson.
Colts HC Frank Reich doesn't agree with the scapegoat narrative of firing Marcus Brady.
TCU vs Texas Tech game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Saturday, November 5
Colorful coach says it was time to sell SC hunting property for state preserve
Oklahoma's defense has a tough task ahead of them against a strong Baylor rushing attack. Here are 5 Sooners that will be key on defense. From @thatmanbryant
The Ohio State football team plays Northwestern at Ryan Field this week in Big Ten football action.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against TCU, the Jayhawks lost quarterback Jalon Daniels when he was tackled hard on his shoulder, forcing them to turn to Jason Bean with mixed results during what has become a three-game losing streak.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team will travel to Iowa State. West Virginia (3-5) will look to rebound on the road in a Big 12 Conference matchup against Iowa State (3-5). WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks released his top three schools and his commitment date on Thursday.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.