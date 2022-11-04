College Football Schedule Predictions Scoreboard Lines TV Week 10

Associated Press

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against TCU, the Jayhawks lost quarterback Jalon Daniels when he was tackled hard on his shoulder, forcing them to turn to Jason Bean with mixed results during what has become a three-game losing streak.