College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch, Scoreboard: Week 8

Outside of junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell's season-ending knee injury suffered during the team's season opener, sixth-ranked Michigan Wolverines football has had relatively good luck with health this season. In addition, second-year freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson did not make the trip to Lincoln after suffering what is believed to be a hand injury. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has said that Michigan's bye came at a great time, with the Wolverines getting a chance to rest up last week, and now there's hope that all three players will be available this coming weekend when they host Northwestern.