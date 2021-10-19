College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch, Scoreboard: Week 8

Yahoo Sports

17 games after a historic National Championship run, Ed Orgeron is out at LSU. Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde talk Coach O's legacy and who are the big names the Tigers will target in the search. Will Jimbo Fisher make the jump from A&M to LSU? Rocky Top was rocking for Lane Kiffin's return. Unfortunately, the game was stopped for 20 minutes due to fans throwing trash onto the field. What should the penalty be for the Vols? And should there be rule changes to address players flopping to waste time?