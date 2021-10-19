College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch, Scoreboard: Week 8
A look at coaches and administrators with ties to both Alabama and Tennessee in football.
Where do you think Auburn will finish in the SEC standings?
Which is the most appealing to you?
Another stellar field has assembled for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge.
South Carolina is a big underdog on the road at Texas A&M.
17 games after a historic National Championship run, Ed Orgeron is out at LSU. Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde talk Coach O's legacy and who are the big names the Tigers will target in the search. Will Jimbo Fisher make the jump from A&M to LSU? Rocky Top was rocking for Lane Kiffin's return. Unfortunately, the game was stopped for 20 minutes due to fans throwing trash onto the field. What should the penalty be for the Vols? And should there be rule changes to address players flopping to waste time?
Kenneth Walker is a unanimous midseason All-American
Is it feasible for a player to emerge as a starter halfway through a season and go on to win the Heisman Trophy?
For the third consecutive season, the Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team is ranked in the preseason AP poll.
With LSU making it official that Ed Orgeron will not return as head coach next season, one of the best jobs in the sport is open.
Jayden Reed has earned midseason All-American honors for his all-purpose abilities
Iowa's surprising loss to Purdue created a new outlook for the College Football Playoff picture in this week's bowl projections.
Florida's loss to LSU has the Gators dropping in CBS Sports' college football rankings.
There was one big change to the College Football Playoff field, but it wasn't Alabama after its loss to Texas A&M. It was with a team in the Big Ten.
His comments were pretty interesting.
What's the difference between Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones? Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has an interesting answer.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema ripped Lovie Smith's lack of ability to recruit and develop talent before his arrival
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf is ready and willing to join the coaching staff at Washington State to help his alma mater during a time of turmoil.
Dabo: 'I made a big-time list? I'm big-time?'
LSU is already paying Orgeron's $16.9 million buyout. How much more will the coaching change cost?