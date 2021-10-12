Paul Finebaum: Ed Orgeron staying at LSU is ‘virtually impossible’
Finebaum thinks that Ed Orgeron's time is coming to an end very soon.
Finebaum thinks that Ed Orgeron's time is coming to an end very soon.
Auburn is still getting some love from ESPN's Football Power Index.
Watch: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin plays Rocky Top at practice ahead of Tennessee game
After falling to Stanford, the Ducks have just a 16% chance of making the CFP, but there is still hope should they run the table from here on out.
With the quarterback conversation taking the headlines, Lincoln Riley won't name a starter ahead of the Sooners matchup with TCU.
Ohio State makes a move up in the AP Poll ... How far up can this team go with what you've seen over the last few weeks?
How would grade the Ed Orgeron hire back in 2017?
The numbers have been ran. Here's what the math says on the Crimson Tide's CFP hopes.
The LSU Tigers have long been a thorn in the side of the Florida Gators, but the Steve Spurrier era was the lone exception.
After a big win over the Texas Longhorns, where do the Oklahoma Sooners land on FiveThirtyEight's College Football Playoff Projections?
Updates on Kaiir Elam, Richard Gouraige and the laundry list of injuries LSU is dealing with.
A fight over a football game turned deadly in Alabama on Saturday when a man was shot and killed outside of a watch party.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden announced his resignation Monday in the wake of the release of a string of prior emails that offended female referees, criticized the drafting of a gay football player, denounced national anthem protests, used racially charged language, and labeled President Joe Biden a "p****," according to a report.
Watch it: Tyson Fury's knockout of Deontay Wilder from the perspective of the crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Here's how celebrities and other notable runners fared against Heartbreak Hill this year.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together with some advice on who to pick up off the waiver wire in your fantasy football league at RB, QB, WR and TE. In addition to talking about Kadarius Toney’s big day with the Giants, the guys also try and figure out how much trouble the Chiefs are in, if the Eagles are a competitive football team and wonder aloud about a Detroit Lions curse.
There was one big change to the College Football Playoff field, but it wasn't Alabama after its loss to Texas A&M. It was with a team in the Big Ten.
Mike Tomlin coached DBs for Jon Gruden's Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2001-2005.
The Alabaman refused to shake hands with the Briton after being knocked out in the 11th round in Las Vegas
Justin Thomas was asked Tuesday at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas what he’s done with all of those clothes from his cup appearances. His answer was simple.
Odds for Raiders next head coach, Jon Gruden's next job