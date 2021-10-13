Florida vs LSU Prediction, Game Preview
Florida vs LSU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16
Florida vs LSU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16
A look at Max Johnson vs Emory Jones in this week's QB Tale of the Tape.
Auburn vs Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16
Ever since the Chargers moved to Los Angeles, people have noted that they enjoy very little home-field advantage due to how often their relatively small fanbase is drowned out by cheers for opposing teams. That hasn’t stopped the Chargers from winning their last two home games, including Sunday’s 47-42 thriller over the Browns, and their [more]
Updates on Kaiir Elam, Richard Gouraige and the laundry list of injuries LSU is dealing with.
Spencer Rattler was benched in favor of Caleb Williams during Oklahoma's come-from-behind win over Texas.
Boutte, a sophomore, has emerged as one of the top receivers in the country.
A strange situation unfolded late in the Chargers’ win over the Browns on Sunday: Trailing 42-41, the Chargers had first-and-goal with 1:31 remaining in the game and the Browns were out of timeouts, so the Chargers decided to simply run out the clock until they could kick the game-winning field goal as time expired. Unfortunately, [more]
Do we trust the Bills are that good? Or should we be worried about the Chiefs?
Well, wouldn't that be something.
Freddie Freeman connected for a tie-breaking homer off Brewers closer Josh Hader to give Atlanta a 5-4 victory and a spot in the NLCS.
Mike Tomlin coached DBs for Jon Gruden's Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2001-2005.
Odds for Raiders next head coach, Jon Gruden's next job
10 coaches the Raiders could hire in 2022 to replace Jon Gruden
How have things moved with ESPN's game-by-game predictions for the rest of Ohio State's schedule? Which game are you the most worried about? #GoBucks
Johnson played under Gruden in 2002 and 2003 and had almost nothing good to say about him.
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 7, highlighted by Florida at LSU, Kentucky at Georgia, and Purdue at Iowa.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together with some advice on who to pick up off the waiver wire in your fantasy football league at RB, QB, WR and TE. In addition to talking about Kadarius Toney’s big day with the Giants, the guys also try and figure out how much trouble the Chiefs are in, if the Eagles are a competitive football team and wonder aloud about a Detroit Lions curse.
With the first of the byes here and injuries piling up, every fantasy roster could use some help. Andy Behrens is here with his priority pickups for the week.
Las Vegas Raider fans are saying goodbye to Jon Gruden. On Monday, Gruden formally announced that he would be resigning from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The best QB in the game has huge praise for Joe Burrow.