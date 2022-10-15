College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Scoreboard, Predictions: Week 7
College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.
Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week 6 Schedule, Predictions
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Results So Far
Straight Up 47-14, ATS 31-28-2, o/u 41-19-1
Saturday, October 15
Miami at Virginia Tech
Prediction: Miami 30, Virginia Tech 17
Line: Miami -9.5, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: Miami 20, Virginia 14
NC State at Syracuse
Prediction: NC State 22, Syracuse 20
Line: Syracuse -3, o/u: 42
Final Score: COMING
Clemson at Florida State
7:30 ABC
Line: Clemson -5, o/u: 51
Final Score: COMING
North Carolina at Duke
8:00 ACC Network
Line: North Carolina -7, o/u: 68
Final Score: COMING
Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week 6 Schedule, Predictions
NEXT: American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Results So Far
Straight Up 42-11, ATS 32-21, o/u 32-21
Thursday, October 13
Temple at UCF
Prediction: UCF 34, Temple 10
Line: UCF -23, o/u: 46
Final Score: UCF 70, Temple 13
Friday, October 14
Navy at SMU
Prediction: SMU 34, Navy 23
Line: SMU -12.5, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: SMU 40, Navy 34
Saturday, October 15
Tulane at USF
4:00 ESPNU
Prediction: COMING
Line: Tulane -12, o/u: 55
Final Score: COMING
Memphis at East Carolina
7:30 ESPNU
Prediction: COMING
Line: East Carolina -6, o/u: 60
Final Score: COMING
Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week 6 Schedule, Predictions
NEXT: Big Ten College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Big Ten College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 55-10, ATS 40-23, o/u 35-27
Saturday, October 15
Penn State at Michigan
Prediction: Michigan 26, Penn State 20
Line: Michigan -7, o/u: 49
Final Score: Michigan 41, Penn State 17
Minnesota at Illinois
Prediction: Minnesota 17, Illinois 16
Line: Minnesota -4.5, o/u: 39.5
Final Score: Illinois 26, Minnesota 14
Maryland at Indiana
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Maryland -11, o/u: 62
Final Score: COMING
Wisconsin at Michigan State
4:00 FOX
Line: Wisconsin -7, o/u: 49.5
Final Score: COMING
Nebraska at Purdue
7:30 BTN
Line: Purdue -14, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week 6 Schedule, Predictions
NEXT: Big 12 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 6
Big 12 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 6
Results So Far
Straight Up 30-13, ATS 19-22-2, o/u 27-18
Thursday, October 13
Baylor at West Virginia
Prediction: West Virginia 31, Baylor 30
Line: Baylor -3.5, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: West Virginia 43, Baylor 40
Saturday, October 15
Kansas at Oklahoma
Prediction: Oklahoma 36, Kansas 34
Line: Oklahoma -10.5, o/u: 65
Final Score: Oklahoma 52, Kansas 42
Iowa State at Texas
Prediction: Texas 30, Iowa State 17
Line: Texas -15.5, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: Texas 24, Iowa State 21
Oklahoma State at TCU
Prediction: Oklahoma State 38, TCU 34
Line: TCU -5, o/u: 68.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week 6 Schedule, Predictions
NEXT: Conference USA College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Conference USA College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Results So Far
Straight Up 36-13, ATS 23-26, o/u 28-21
Friday, October 14
UTSA at FIU
Prediction: UTSA 52, FIU 13
Line: UTSA -33.5, o/u: 63.5
Final Score: UTSA 30, FIU 10
Saturday, October 15
Charlotte at UAB
Prediction: UAB 44, Charlotte 20
Line: UAB -22.5, o/u: 64.5
Final Score: COMING
WKU at Middle Tennessee
3:30 ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: WKU -8, o/u: 67
Final Score: COMING
Louisiana Tech at North Texas
4:00 ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: North Texas -7, o/u: 67.5
Final Score: COMING
Rice at Florida Atlantic
6:00 ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Florida Atlantic -4, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week 6 Schedule, Predictions
NEXT: Independents College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Independents College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Results So Far
Straight Up 30-8, ATS 20-18, o/u 22-16
Saturday, October 15
Colgate at Army
Prediction: Army 44, Colgate 10
Line: Army -28.5, o/u: 49.5
Final Score: Army 42, Colgate 17
Buffalo at UMass
Prediction: Buffalo 34, UMass 14
Line: Buffalo -17, o/u: 47
Final Score: Buffalo 34, UMass 7
UConn at Ball State
Prediction: Ball State 30, UConn 17
Line: Ball State -9.5, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: Ball State 25, UConn 21
Arkansas at BYU
Prediction: BYU 26, Arkansas 24
Line: Arkansas -1, o/u: 66.5
Final Score: COMING
Gardner-Webb at Liberty
Prediction: Liberty 38, Gardner-Webb 14
Line: Liberty -23.5, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: COMING
Stanford at Notre Dame
7:30 NBC/Peacock
Prediction: COMING
Line: Notre Dame -16.5, o/u: 53
Final Score: COMING
New Mexico at New Mexico State
8:00 FloFootball
Prediction: COMING
Line: New Mexico -7, o/u: 38.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week 6 Schedule, Predictions
NEXT: MAC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 6
MAC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 6
Results So Far
Straight Up 45-14, ATS 35-21-1, o/u 34-24-1
Saturday, October 15
Central Michigan at Akron
Prediction: Central Michigan 34, Akron 23
Line: Central Michigan -14, o/u: 59
Final Score: Central Michigan 28, Akron 21
Miami University at Bowling Green
Prediction: Miami University 27, Bowling Green 17
Line: Miami University -7, o/u: 45
Final Score: Bowling Green 17, Miami University 13
Buffalo at UMass
Prediction: Buffalo 34, UMass 14
Line: Buffalo -17, o/u: 47
Final Score: Buffalo 34, UMass 7
UConn at Ball State
Prediction: Ball State 30, UConn 17
Line: Ball State -9.5, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: Ball State 25, UConn 21
Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
Prediction: Eastern Michigan 34, Northern Illinois 26
Line: Eastern Michigan -3, o/u: 65.5
Final Score: COMING
Kent State at Toledo
Prediction: Toledo 44, Kent State 37
Line: Toledo -7.5, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING
Ohio at Western Michigan
Prediction: Western Michigan 40, Ohio 37
Line: Western Michigan -2, o/u: 61
Final Score: COMING
Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week 6 Schedule, Predictions
NEXT: Mountain West College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Mountain West College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Results So Far
Straight Up 43-13, ATS 28-28, o/u 23-33
Saturday, October 15
Utah State at Colorado State
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: Utah State -11, o/u: 45.5
Final Score: COMING
New Mexico at New Mexico State
8:00 FloFootball
Prediction: COMING
Line: New Mexico -6.5, o/u: 38.5
Final Score: COMING
Air Force at UNLV
10:30 CBS Sports Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: Air Force -10, o/u: 50
Final Score: COMING
San Jose State at Fresno State
10:45 FS1
Prediction: COMING
Line: San Jose State -8, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: COMING
Nevada at Hawaii
12:00 am, Spectrum Sports
Prediction: COMING
Line: Nevada -6.5, o/u: 49.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week 6 Schedule, Predictions
NEXT: Pac-12 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Pac-12 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Results So Far
Straight Up 41-10, ATS 27-24, o/u 24-27
Saturday, October 15
Cal at Colorado
Prediction: Cal 37, Colorado 20
Line: Cal -15, o/u: 48
Final Score: COMING
Arizona at Washington
5:30 Pac-12 Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: Washington -14, o/u: 73
Final Score: COMING
Stanford at Notre Dame
7:30 NBC/Peacock
Prediction: COMING
Line: Notre Dame -16.5, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: COMING
USC at Utah
8:00 FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: Utah -3.5, o/u: 65
Final Score: COMING
Washington State at Oregon State
9:00 Pac-12 Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: Oregon State -3.5, o/u: 51.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week 6 Schedule, Predictions
NEXT: SEC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
SEC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Results So Far
Straight Up 55-10, ATS 40-23, o/u 35-27
Saturday, October 15
Auburn at Ole Miss
Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Auburn 16
Line: Ole Miss -15, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: COMING
Vanderbilt at Georgia
Prediction: Georgia 48, Vanderbilt 10
Line: Georgia -37.5, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: COMING
Alabama at Tennessee
Prediction: Alabama 38, Tennessee 30
Line: Alabama -9, o/u: 67
Final Score: COMING
Arkansas at BYU
Prediction: BYU 26, Arkansas 24
Line: Arkansas -1, o/u: 67
Final Score: COMING
LSU at Florida
7:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -2.5, o/u: 50.5
Final Score: COMING
Mississippi State at Kentucky
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State -4, o/u: 50.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week 6 Schedule, Predictions
NEXT: Sun Belt College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Sun Belt College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Results So Far
Straight Up 45-18, ATS 31-32, o/u 40-23
Wednesday, October 12
Louisiana at Marshall
Prediction: Marshall 23, Louisiana 17
Line: Marshall -9.5, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: Louisiana 23, Marshall 13
Saturday, October 15
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 34, Old Dominion 24
Line: Coastal Carolina -11, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: COMING
Texas State at Troy
Prediction: Troy 31, Texas State 17
Line: Troy -16.5, o/u: 46.5
Final Score: COMING
James Madison at Georgia Southern
4:00 ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: James Madison -12.5, o/u: 67.5
Final Score: COMING
ULM at South Alabama
7:00 NFL Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: South Alabama -17, o/u: 51
Final Score: COMING
Arkansas State at Southern Miss
7:00, ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Southern Miss -4.5, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week 6 Schedule, Predictions
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams