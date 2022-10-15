College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Scoreboard, Predictions: Week 7

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

Results So Far

Straight Up 47-14, ATS 31-28-2, o/u 41-19-1



Saturday, October 15

Miami at Virginia Tech

Prediction: Miami 30, Virginia Tech 17

Line: Miami -9.5, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: Miami 20, Virginia 14

NC State at Syracuse

Prediction: NC State 22, Syracuse 20

Line: Syracuse -3, o/u: 42

Final Score: COMING

Clemson at Florida State

7:30 ABC

Line: Clemson -5, o/u: 51

Final Score: COMING

North Carolina at Duke

8:00 ACC Network

Line: North Carolina -7, o/u: 68

Final Score: COMING

American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

Results So Far

Straight Up 42-11, ATS 32-21, o/u 32-21

Thursday, October 13

Temple at UCF

Prediction: UCF 34, Temple 10

Line: UCF -23, o/u: 46

Final Score: UCF 70, Temple 13

Friday, October 14

Navy at SMU

Prediction: SMU 34, Navy 23

Line: SMU -12.5, o/u: 58.5

Final Score: SMU 40, Navy 34

Saturday, October 15

Tulane at USF

4:00 ESPNU

Prediction: COMING

Line: Tulane -12, o/u: 55

Final Score: COMING

Memphis at East Carolina

7:30 ESPNU

Prediction: COMING

Line: East Carolina -6, o/u: 60

Final Score: COMING

Big Ten College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

Results So Far

Straight Up 55-10, ATS 40-23, o/u 35-27

Saturday, October 15

Penn State at Michigan

Prediction: Michigan 26, Penn State 20

Line: Michigan -7, o/u: 49

Final Score: Michigan 41, Penn State 17

Minnesota at Illinois

Prediction: Minnesota 17, Illinois 16

Line: Minnesota -4.5, o/u: 39.5

Final Score: Illinois 26, Minnesota 14

Maryland at Indiana

3:30 ESPN2

Line: Maryland -11, o/u: 62

Final Score: COMING

Wisconsin at Michigan State

4:00 FOX

Line: Wisconsin -7, o/u: 49.5

Final Score: COMING

Nebraska at Purdue

7:30 BTN

Line: Purdue -14, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: COMING

Big 12 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 6

Results So Far

Straight Up 30-13, ATS 19-22-2, o/u 27-18

Thursday, October 13

Baylor at West Virginia

Prediction: West Virginia 31, Baylor 30

Line: Baylor -3.5, o/u: 54.5

Final Score: West Virginia 43, Baylor 40

Saturday, October 15

Kansas at Oklahoma

Prediction: Oklahoma 36, Kansas 34

Line: Oklahoma -10.5, o/u: 65

Final Score: Oklahoma 52, Kansas 42

Iowa State at Texas

Prediction: Texas 30, Iowa State 17

Line: Texas -15.5, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: Texas 24, Iowa State 21

Oklahoma State at TCU

Prediction: Oklahoma State 38, TCU 34

Line: TCU -5, o/u: 68.5

Final Score: COMING

Conference USA College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

Results So Far

Straight Up 36-13, ATS 23-26, o/u 28-21

Friday, October 14

UTSA at FIU

Prediction: UTSA 52, FIU 13

Line: UTSA -33.5, o/u: 63.5

Final Score: UTSA 30, FIU 10

Saturday, October 15

Charlotte at UAB

Prediction: UAB 44, Charlotte 20

Line: UAB -22.5, o/u: 64.5

Final Score: COMING

WKU at Middle Tennessee

3:30 ESPN+

Prediction: COMING

Line: WKU -8, o/u: 67

Final Score: COMING

Louisiana Tech at North Texas

4:00 ESPN+

Prediction: COMING

Line: North Texas -7, o/u: 67.5

Final Score: COMING

Rice at Florida Atlantic

6:00 ESPN+

Prediction: COMING

Line: Florida Atlantic -4, o/u: 55.5

Final Score: COMING

Independents College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

Results So Far

Straight Up 30-8, ATS 20-18, o/u 22-16

Saturday, October 15

Colgate at Army

Prediction: Army 44, Colgate 10

Line: Army -28.5, o/u: 49.5

Final Score: Army 42, Colgate 17

Buffalo at UMass

Prediction: Buffalo 34, UMass 14

Line: Buffalo -17, o/u: 47

Final Score: Buffalo 34, UMass 7

UConn at Ball State

Prediction: Ball State 30, UConn 17

Line: Ball State -9.5, o/u: 47.5

Final Score: Ball State 25, UConn 21

Arkansas at BYU

Prediction: BYU 26, Arkansas 24

Line: Arkansas -1, o/u: 66.5

Final Score: COMING

Gardner-Webb at Liberty

Prediction: Liberty 38, Gardner-Webb 14

Line: Liberty -23.5, o/u: 55.5

Final Score: COMING

Stanford at Notre Dame

7:30 NBC/Peacock

Prediction: COMING

Line: Notre Dame -16.5, o/u: 53

Final Score: COMING

New Mexico at New Mexico State

8:00 FloFootball

Prediction: COMING

Line: New Mexico -7, o/u: 38.5

Final Score: COMING

MAC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 6

Results So Far

Straight Up 45-14, ATS 35-21-1, o/u 34-24-1

Saturday, October 15

Central Michigan at Akron

Prediction: Central Michigan 34, Akron 23

Line: Central Michigan -14, o/u: 59

Final Score: Central Michigan 28, Akron 21

Miami University at Bowling Green

Prediction: Miami University 27, Bowling Green 17

Line: Miami University -7, o/u: 45

Final Score: Bowling Green 17, Miami University 13

Buffalo at UMass

Prediction: Buffalo 34, UMass 14

Line: Buffalo -17, o/u: 47

Final Score: Buffalo 34, UMass 7

UConn at Ball State

Prediction: Ball State 30, UConn 17

Line: Ball State -9.5, o/u: 47.5

Final Score: Ball State 25, UConn 21

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 34, Northern Illinois 26

Line: Eastern Michigan -3, o/u: 65.5

Final Score: COMING

Kent State at Toledo

Prediction: Toledo 44, Kent State 37

Line: Toledo -7.5, o/u: 62.5

Final Score: COMING

Ohio at Western Michigan

Prediction: Western Michigan 40, Ohio 37

Line: Western Michigan -2, o/u: 61

Final Score: COMING

Mountain West College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

Results So Far

Straight Up 43-13, ATS 28-28, o/u 23-33

Saturday, October 15

Utah State at Colorado State

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Prediction: COMING

Line: Utah State -11, o/u: 45.5

Final Score: COMING

New Mexico at New Mexico State

8:00 FloFootball

Prediction: COMING

Line: New Mexico -6.5, o/u: 38.5

Final Score: COMING

Air Force at UNLV

10:30 CBS Sports Network

Prediction: COMING

Line: Air Force -10, o/u: 50

Final Score: COMING

San Jose State at Fresno State

10:45 FS1

Prediction: COMING

Line: San Jose State -8, o/u: 47.5

Final Score: COMING

Nevada at Hawaii

12:00 am, Spectrum Sports

Prediction: COMING

Line: Nevada -6.5, o/u: 49.5

Final Score: COMING

Pac-12 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

Results So Far

Straight Up 41-10, ATS 27-24, o/u 24-27

Saturday, October 15

Cal at Colorado

Prediction: Cal 37, Colorado 20

Line: Cal -15, o/u: 48

Final Score: COMING

Arizona at Washington

5:30 Pac-12 Network

Prediction: COMING

Line: Washington -14, o/u: 73

Final Score: COMING

Stanford at Notre Dame

7:30 NBC/Peacock

Prediction: COMING

Line: Notre Dame -16.5, o/u: 54.5

Final Score: COMING

USC at Utah

8:00 FOX

Prediction: COMING

Line: Utah -3.5, o/u: 65

Final Score: COMING

Washington State at Oregon State

9:00 Pac-12 Network

Prediction: COMING

Line: Oregon State -3.5, o/u: 51.5

Final Score: COMING

SEC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

Results So Far

Straight Up 55-10, ATS 40-23, o/u 35-27

Saturday, October 15

Auburn at Ole Miss

Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Auburn 16

Line: Ole Miss -15, o/u: 55.5

Final Score: COMING

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Prediction: Georgia 48, Vanderbilt 10

Line: Georgia -37.5, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: COMING

Alabama at Tennessee

Prediction: Alabama 38, Tennessee 30

Line: Alabama -9, o/u: 67

Final Score: COMING

Arkansas at BYU

Prediction: BYU 26, Arkansas 24

Line: Arkansas -1, o/u: 67

Final Score: COMING

LSU at Florida

7:00 ESPN

Line: Florida -2.5, o/u: 50.5

Final Score: COMING

Mississippi State at Kentucky

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Mississippi State -4, o/u: 50.5

Final Score: COMING

Sun Belt College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

Results So Far

Straight Up 45-18, ATS 31-32, o/u 40-23

Wednesday, October 12

Louisiana at Marshall

Prediction: Marshall 23, Louisiana 17

Line: Marshall -9.5, o/u: 47.5

Final Score: Louisiana 23, Marshall 13

Saturday, October 15

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 34, Old Dominion 24

Line: Coastal Carolina -11, o/u: 58.5

Final Score: COMING

Texas State at Troy

Prediction: Troy 31, Texas State 17

Line: Troy -16.5, o/u: 46.5

Final Score: COMING

James Madison at Georgia Southern

4:00 ESPN+

Prediction: COMING

Line: James Madison -12.5, o/u: 67.5

Final Score: COMING

ULM at South Alabama

7:00 NFL Network

Prediction: COMING

Line: South Alabama -17, o/u: 51

Final Score: COMING

Arkansas State at Southern Miss

7:00, ESPN+

Prediction: COMING

Line: Southern Miss -4.5, o/u: 53.5

Final Score: COMING

