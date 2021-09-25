College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 4

College Football schedule, predictions, lines, and how to watch: 2021 Week 4 from Thursday, September 16 to Saturday, September 18

College Football Schedule: Week 4

Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
All Times Eastern

ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4

Friday, September 24

Wake Forest at Virginia
Prediction: Virginia 37, Wake Forest 31
Line: Virginia -3.5, o/u: 70
Final Score: Wake Forest 37, Virginia 17

Liberty at Syracuse
Prediction: Liberty 27, Syracuse 20
Line: Liberty -6.5, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: Syracuse 24, Liberty 21

Saturday, September 25

Missouri at Boston College
12:00, ESPN2
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Missouri -1.5, o/u: 58
Final Score: COMING

New Hampshire at Pitt
12:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Pitt -24, o/u: 54
Final Score: COMING

Richmond at Virginia Tech
12:00, ACC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Virginia Tech -27.5, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: COMING

Central Connecticut at Miami
12:30, ESPN3
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Miami -35.5, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: COMING

Clemson at NC State
3:30, ESPN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Clemson -10, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: COMING

Louisville at Florida State
3:30, ESPN2
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Louisville -1, o/u: 61
Final Score: COMING

Kansas at Duke
4:00, ACC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Duke -16, o/u: 57.5
Final Score: COMING

North Carolina at Georgia Tech
7:30, ACC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: North Carolina -13.5, o/u: 64.5
Final Score: COMING

American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4

Saturday, September 25

SMU at TCU
12:00, FS1
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: TCU -9.5, o/u: 65.5
Final Score: COMING

Wagner at Temple
12:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Temple -35, o/u: 55
Final Score: COMING

UTSA at Memphis
3:30, ESPNU
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Memphis -3, o/u: 67
Final Score: COMING

Arkansas State at Tulsa
5:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Tulsa -14.5, o/u: 63.5
Final Score: COMING

Charleston Southern at East Carolina
6:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: East Carolina -27.5, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: COMING

Navy at Houston
7:00, ESPNU
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Houston -19, o/u: 47
Final Score: COMING

UAB at Tulane
8:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Tulane -3.5, o/u: 55
Final Score: COMING

USF at BYU
10:15, ESPN2
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: BYU -23.5, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING

Big Ten College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Villanova at Penn State
12:00, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Penn State -31, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: COMING

Notre Dame vs Wisconsin (in Chicago)
12:00, FOX
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Wisconsin -6, o/u: 45
Final Score: COMING

Bowling Green at Minnesota
12:00, ESPNU
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Minnesota -31, o/u: 51
Final Score: COMING

Ohio at Northwestern
12:00, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Northwestern -14, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: COMING

Colorado State at Iowa
3:30, FS1
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Iowa -23.5, o/u: 44
Final Score: COMING

Rutgers at Michigan
3:30, ABC
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Michigan -19, o/u: 51
Final Score: COMING

Illinois at Purdue
3:30, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Purdue -11, o/u: 53
Final Score: COMING

Kent State at Maryland
3:30, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Maryland -14, o/u: 71
Final Score: COMING

Nebraska at Michigan State
7:00, FS1
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Michigan State -5, o/u: 52.5
Final Score: COMING

Akron at Ohio State
7:30, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Ohio State -48.5, o/u: 66.5
Final Score: COMING

Indiana at WKU
8:00, CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Indiana -9.5, o/u: 63
Final Score: COMING

Big 12 College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4

Saturday, September 25

SMU at TCU
12:00, FS1
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: TCU -9.5, o/u: 65.5
Final Score: COMING

Texas Tech at Texas
12:00, ABC
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING

Iowa State at Baylor
3:30, Big 12/ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Iowa -7, o/u: 47
Final Score: COMING

Kansas at Duke
4:00, ACC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Duke -16, o/u: 57.5
Final Score: COMING

Kansas State at Oklahoma State
7:00, Big 12/ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Oklahoma State -5.5, o/u: 46.5
Final Score: COMING

West Virginia at Oklahoma
7:30, ABC
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Oklahoma -17, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: COMING

Conference USA College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4

Thursday, September 23

Marshall at Appalachian State
Prediction: Appalachian State 26, Marshall 20
Line: Appalachian State -7, o/u: 58
Final Score: Appalachian State 31, Marshall 30

Friday, September 23

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte
Prediction: Charlotte 33, Middle Tennessee 20
Line: Charlotte -2.5, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: Charlotte 42, Middle Tennessee 39

Saturday, September 24

FIU at Central Michigan
12:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Central Michigan -11.5, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: COMING

UTSA at Memphis
3:30, ESPNU
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Memphis -3, o/u: 67
Final Score: COMING

Buffalo at Old Dominion
6:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Buffalo -13, o/u: 51
Final Score: COMING

Texas Southern at Rice
6:30, ESPN3
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Rice -20, o/u: 52.5
Final Score: COMING

North Texas at Louisiana Tech
7:00, Stadium
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Louisiana Tech -11, o/u: 64.5
Final Score: COMING

Southern Miss at Alabama
7:30, SEC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Alabama -45, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: COMING

Florida Atlantic at Air Force
8:00, FS2
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Air Force -4, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING

UAB at Tulane
8:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Tulane -3.5, o/u: 55
Final Score: COMING

Indiana at WKU
8:00, CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Indiana -9.5, o/u: 63
Final Score: COMING

New Mexico at UTEP
9:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: New Mexico -2.5, o/u: 53
Final Score: COMING

Independents College Football Schedule: Week 4

Thursday, September 23

Liberty at Syracuse
Prediction: Liberty 27, Syracuse 20
Line: Liberty -6.5, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: Syracuse 24, Liberty 21

Saturday, September 24

Notre Dame vs Wisconsin (in Chicago)
12:00, FOX
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Wisconsin -6, o/u: 45
Final Score: COMING

Miami University at Army
12:00, CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Army -8, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: COMING

UMass at Coastal Carolina
1:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Coastal Carolina -36, o/u: 66
Final Score: COMING

Wyoming at UConn
3:30, CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Wyoming -31, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING

Hawaii at New Mexico State
8:00, FloFootball
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Hawaii -17, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING

USF at BYU
10:15, ESPN2
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: BYU -23.5, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING

MAC College Football Schedule: Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Bowling Green at Minnesota
12:00, ESPNU
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Minnesota -31, o/u: 51
Final Score: COMING

FIU at Central Michigan
12:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Central Michigan -11.5, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: COMING

Miami University at Army
12:00, CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Army -8, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: COMING

Ohio at Northwestern
12:00, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Northwestern -14, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: COMING

San Jose State at Western Michigan
2:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Western Michigan -2.5, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING

Toledo at Ball State
2:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Toledo -5, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: COMING

Maine at Northern Illinois
2:30, ESPN3
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Northern Illinois -20, o/u: 59
Final Score: COMING

Kent State at Maryland
3:30, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Maryland -14, o/u: 71
Final Score: COMING

Texas State at Eastern Michigan
2:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Eastern Michigan -7, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING

Buffalo at Old Dominion
6:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Buffalo -13, o/u: 51
Final Score: COMING

Akron at Ohio State
7:30, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Ohio State -48.5, o/u: 66.5
Final Score: COMING

Mountain West College Football Schedule: Week 4

Friday, September 24

UNLV at Fresno State
Prediction: Fresno State 41, UNLV 10
Line: Fresno State -30.5, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: Fresno State 38, UNLV 30

Saturday, September 25

Boise State at Utah State
12:00, CBS
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Boise State -9, o/u: 69.5
Final Score: COMING

San Jose State at Western Michigan
2:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Western Michigan -2.5, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING

Colorado State at Iowa
3:30, FS1
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Iowa -23.5, o/u: 44
Final Score: COMING

Towson at San Diego State
3:30, Stadium
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: San Diego State -23, o/u: 42
Final Score: COMING

Wyoming at UConn
3:30, CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Wyoming -31, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING

Florida Atlantic at Air Force
8:00, FS2
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Air Force -4, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING

Hawaii at New Mexico State
8:00, FloFootball
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Hawaii -17, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING

New Mexico at UTEP
9:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: New Mexico -2.5, o/u: 53
Final Score: COMING

Pac-12 College Football Schedule: Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Washington State at Utah
2:30, Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Utah -14.5, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING

UCLA at Stanford
6:00, Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: UCLA -4.5, o/u: 59.5
Final Score: COMING

Cal at Washington
9:30, Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Washington -7.5, o/u: 46.5
Final Score: COMING

Arizona at Oregon
10:30, ESPN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Oregon -29, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: COMING

Colorado at Arizona State
10:30, ESPNU
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Arizona State -14, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: COMING

Oregon State at USC
10:30, FS1
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: USC -11, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING

SEC College Football Schedule: Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Georgia at Vanderbilt
12:00, SEC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Georgia -36, o/u: 53
Final Score: COMING

LSU at Mississippi State
12:00, ESPN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: LSU -2.5, o/u: 56
Final Score: COMING

Missouri at Boston College
12:00, ESPN2
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Missouri -1.5, o/u: 58
Final Score: COMING

Texas A&M vs Arkansas in Arlington, TX
3:30, CBS
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Texas A&M -5.5, o/u: 47
Final Score: COMING

Georgia State at Auburn
4:00, SEC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Auburn -27, o/u: 57
Final Score: COMING

Kentucky at South Carolina
7:00, ESPN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Kentucky -5, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: COMING

Tennessee at Florida
7:00, ESPN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Florida -19, o/u: 64.5
Final Score: COMING

Southern Miss at Alabama
7:30, SEC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Alabama -45, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: COMING

Sun Belt College Football Schedule: Week 4

Thursday, September 23

Marshall at Appalachian State
Prediction: Appalachian State 26, Marshall 20
Line: Appalachian State -7, o/u: 58
Final Score: Appalachian State 31, Marshall 30

Saturday, September 24

UMass at Coastal Carolina
1:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Coastal Carolina -36, o/u: 66
Final Score: COMING

Texas State at Eastern Michigan
2:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Eastern Michigan -7, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING

Georgia State at Auburn
4:00, SEC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Auburn -27, o/u: 57
Final Score: COMING

Arkansas State at Tulsa
5:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Tulsa -14.5, o/u: 63.5
Final Score: COMING

Louisiana at Georgia Southern
6:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Louisiana -14, o/u: 53
Final Score: COMING

Troy at ULM
8:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Troy -24, o/u: 50
Final Score: COMING

