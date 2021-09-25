College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 4
College Football schedule, predictions, lines, and how to watch: 2021 Week 4 from Thursday, September 16 to Saturday, September 18
College Football Schedule: Week 4
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
All Times Eastern
ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
Friday, September 24
Wake Forest at Virginia
Prediction: Virginia 37, Wake Forest 31
Line: Virginia -3.5, o/u: 70
Final Score: Wake Forest 37, Virginia 17
Liberty at Syracuse
Prediction: Liberty 27, Syracuse 20
Line: Liberty -6.5, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: Syracuse 24, Liberty 21
Saturday, September 25
Missouri at Boston College
12:00, ESPN2
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Missouri -1.5, o/u: 58
Final Score: COMING
New Hampshire at Pitt
12:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Pitt -24, o/u: 54
Final Score: COMING
Richmond at Virginia Tech
12:00, ACC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Virginia Tech -27.5, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: COMING
Central Connecticut at Miami
12:30, ESPN3
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Miami -35.5, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: COMING
Clemson at NC State
3:30, ESPN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Clemson -10, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: COMING
Louisville at Florida State
3:30, ESPN2
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Louisville -1, o/u: 61
Final Score: COMING
Kansas at Duke
4:00, ACC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Duke -16, o/u: 57.5
Final Score: COMING
North Carolina at Georgia Tech
7:30, ACC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: North Carolina -13.5, o/u: 64.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
NEXT: American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
Saturday, September 25
SMU at TCU
12:00, FS1
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: TCU -9.5, o/u: 65.5
Final Score: COMING
Wagner at Temple
12:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Temple -35, o/u: 55
Final Score: COMING
UTSA at Memphis
3:30, ESPNU
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Memphis -3, o/u: 67
Final Score: COMING
Arkansas State at Tulsa
5:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Tulsa -14.5, o/u: 63.5
Final Score: COMING
Charleston Southern at East Carolina
6:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: East Carolina -27.5, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: COMING
Navy at Houston
7:00, ESPNU
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Houston -19, o/u: 47
Final Score: COMING
UAB at Tulane
8:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Tulane -3.5, o/u: 55
Final Score: COMING
USF at BYU
10:15, ESPN2
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: BYU -23.5, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
NEXT: Big Ten College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
Big Ten College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
Saturday, September 25
Villanova at Penn State
12:00, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Penn State -31, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: COMING
Notre Dame vs Wisconsin (in Chicago)
12:00, FOX
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Wisconsin -6, o/u: 45
Final Score: COMING
Bowling Green at Minnesota
12:00, ESPNU
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Minnesota -31, o/u: 51
Final Score: COMING
Ohio at Northwestern
12:00, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Northwestern -14, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: COMING
Colorado State at Iowa
3:30, FS1
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Iowa -23.5, o/u: 44
Final Score: COMING
Rutgers at Michigan
3:30, ABC
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Michigan -19, o/u: 51
Final Score: COMING
Illinois at Purdue
3:30, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Purdue -11, o/u: 53
Final Score: COMING
Kent State at Maryland
3:30, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Maryland -14, o/u: 71
Final Score: COMING
Nebraska at Michigan State
7:00, FS1
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Michigan State -5, o/u: 52.5
Final Score: COMING
Akron at Ohio State
7:30, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Ohio State -48.5, o/u: 66.5
Final Score: COMING
Indiana at WKU
8:00, CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Indiana -9.5, o/u: 63
Final Score: COMING
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
NEXT: Big 12 College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
Big 12 College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
Saturday, September 25
SMU at TCU
12:00, FS1
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: TCU -9.5, o/u: 65.5
Final Score: COMING
Texas Tech at Texas
12:00, ABC
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING
Iowa State at Baylor
3:30, Big 12/ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Iowa -7, o/u: 47
Final Score: COMING
Kansas at Duke
4:00, ACC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Duke -16, o/u: 57.5
Final Score: COMING
Kansas State at Oklahoma State
7:00, Big 12/ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Oklahoma State -5.5, o/u: 46.5
Final Score: COMING
West Virginia at Oklahoma
7:30, ABC
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Oklahoma -17, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
NEXT: Conference USA College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
Conference USA College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
Thursday, September 23
Marshall at Appalachian State
Prediction: Appalachian State 26, Marshall 20
Line: Appalachian State -7, o/u: 58
Final Score: Appalachian State 31, Marshall 30
Friday, September 23
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte
Prediction: Charlotte 33, Middle Tennessee 20
Line: Charlotte -2.5, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: Charlotte 42, Middle Tennessee 39
Saturday, September 24
FIU at Central Michigan
12:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Central Michigan -11.5, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: COMING
UTSA at Memphis
3:30, ESPNU
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Memphis -3, o/u: 67
Final Score: COMING
Buffalo at Old Dominion
6:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Buffalo -13, o/u: 51
Final Score: COMING
Texas Southern at Rice
6:30, ESPN3
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Rice -20, o/u: 52.5
Final Score: COMING
North Texas at Louisiana Tech
7:00, Stadium
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Louisiana Tech -11, o/u: 64.5
Final Score: COMING
Southern Miss at Alabama
7:30, SEC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Alabama -45, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: COMING
Florida Atlantic at Air Force
8:00, FS2
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Air Force -4, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING
UAB at Tulane
8:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Tulane -3.5, o/u: 55
Final Score: COMING
Indiana at WKU
8:00, CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Indiana -9.5, o/u: 63
Final Score: COMING
New Mexico at UTEP
9:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: New Mexico -2.5, o/u: 53
Final Score: COMING
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
NEXT: Independents College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
Independents College Football Schedule: Week 4
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
Thursday, September 23
Liberty at Syracuse
Prediction: Liberty 27, Syracuse 20
Line: Liberty -6.5, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: Syracuse 24, Liberty 21
Saturday, September 24
Notre Dame vs Wisconsin (in Chicago)
12:00, FOX
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Wisconsin -6, o/u: 45
Final Score: COMING
Miami University at Army
12:00, CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Army -8, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: COMING
UMass at Coastal Carolina
1:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Coastal Carolina -36, o/u: 66
Final Score: COMING
Wyoming at UConn
3:30, CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Wyoming -31, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING
Hawaii at New Mexico State
8:00, FloFootball
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Hawaii -17, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING
USF at BYU
10:15, ESPN2
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: BYU -23.5, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
NEXT: MAC College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
MAC College Football Schedule: Week 4
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
Saturday, September 25
Bowling Green at Minnesota
12:00, ESPNU
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Minnesota -31, o/u: 51
Final Score: COMING
FIU at Central Michigan
12:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Central Michigan -11.5, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: COMING
Miami University at Army
12:00, CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Army -8, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: COMING
Ohio at Northwestern
12:00, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Northwestern -14, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: COMING
San Jose State at Western Michigan
2:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Western Michigan -2.5, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING
Toledo at Ball State
2:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Toledo -5, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: COMING
Maine at Northern Illinois
2:30, ESPN3
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Northern Illinois -20, o/u: 59
Final Score: COMING
Kent State at Maryland
3:30, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Maryland -14, o/u: 71
Final Score: COMING
Texas State at Eastern Michigan
2:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Eastern Michigan -7, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING
Buffalo at Old Dominion
6:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Buffalo -13, o/u: 51
Final Score: COMING
Akron at Ohio State
7:30, BTN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Ohio State -48.5, o/u: 66.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
NEXT: Mountain West College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
Mountain West College Football Schedule: Week 4
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
Friday, September 24
UNLV at Fresno State
Prediction: Fresno State 41, UNLV 10
Line: Fresno State -30.5, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: Fresno State 38, UNLV 30
Saturday, September 25
Boise State at Utah State
12:00, CBS
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Boise State -9, o/u: 69.5
Final Score: COMING
San Jose State at Western Michigan
2:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Western Michigan -2.5, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING
Colorado State at Iowa
3:30, FS1
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Iowa -23.5, o/u: 44
Final Score: COMING
Towson at San Diego State
3:30, Stadium
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: San Diego State -23, o/u: 42
Final Score: COMING
Wyoming at UConn
3:30, CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Wyoming -31, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING
Florida Atlantic at Air Force
8:00, FS2
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Air Force -4, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING
Hawaii at New Mexico State
8:00, FloFootball
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Hawaii -17, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING
New Mexico at UTEP
9:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: New Mexico -2.5, o/u: 53
Final Score: COMING
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
NEXT: Pac-12 College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
Pac-12 College Football Schedule: Week 4
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
Saturday, September 25
Washington State at Utah
2:30, Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Utah -14.5, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING
UCLA at Stanford
6:00, Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: UCLA -4.5, o/u: 59.5
Final Score: COMING
Cal at Washington
9:30, Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Washington -7.5, o/u: 46.5
Final Score: COMING
Arizona at Oregon
10:30, ESPN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Oregon -29, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: COMING
Colorado at Arizona State
10:30, ESPNU
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Arizona State -14, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: COMING
Oregon State at USC
10:30, FS1
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: USC -11, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
NEXT: SEC College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
SEC College Football Schedule: Week 4
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
Saturday, September 25
Georgia at Vanderbilt
12:00, SEC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Georgia -36, o/u: 53
Final Score: COMING
LSU at Mississippi State
12:00, ESPN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: LSU -2.5, o/u: 56
Final Score: COMING
Missouri at Boston College
12:00, ESPN2
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Missouri -1.5, o/u: 58
Final Score: COMING
Texas A&M vs Arkansas in Arlington, TX
3:30, CBS
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Texas A&M -5.5, o/u: 47
Final Score: COMING
Georgia State at Auburn
4:00, SEC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Auburn -27, o/u: 57
Final Score: COMING
Kentucky at South Carolina
7:00, ESPN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Kentucky -5, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: COMING
Tennessee at Florida
7:00, ESPN
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Florida -19, o/u: 64.5
Final Score: COMING
Southern Miss at Alabama
7:30, SEC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Alabama -45, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
NEXT: Sun Belt College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4
Sun Belt College Football Schedule: Week 4
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
Thursday, September 23
Marshall at Appalachian State
Prediction: Appalachian State 26, Marshall 20
Line: Appalachian State -7, o/u: 58
Final Score: Appalachian State 31, Marshall 30
Saturday, September 24
UMass at Coastal Carolina
1:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Coastal Carolina -36, o/u: 66
Final Score: COMING
Texas State at Eastern Michigan
2:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Eastern Michigan -7, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: COMING
Georgia State at Auburn
4:00, SEC Network
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Auburn -27, o/u: 57
Final Score: COMING
Arkansas State at Tulsa
5:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Tulsa -14.5, o/u: 63.5
Final Score: COMING
Louisiana at Georgia Southern
6:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Louisiana -14, o/u: 53
Final Score: COMING
Troy at ULM
8:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Game Preview
Line: Troy -24, o/u: 50
Final Score: COMING
Week 4 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt